Solutions for your next step

BUILD YOUR WEBSITE
HOST YOUR WEBSITE
Protect Your WEBSITE

Everything you need to grow online

For over 40 years, Network Solutions has helped professionals succeed online. Build with our AI-powered website builder, get trusted web hosting services, secure your site, and so much more—all in one place.

Website Builder

Easily drag-and-drop your way to a beautiful website, and get a free domain name when you sign up.

Hosting

With our elevated hosting speeds and built-in safeguards, you can get your website online fast.

Email

Instantly boost your professional credibility with an email address that matches your domain.

Simple SEO

Climb search engine rankings with our advanced SEO tool, and grow quality traffic over time.

Directory Listing

Get found online and increase local interest with optimized listings in major online directories.

SiteLock Security

Protect your website from online threats with SiteLock's comprehensive security and recovery solutions.

SSL Certificates

Build trust with website visitors by encrypting your data. SSL certificates can even benefit rankings.

Work with our team of experts

Our digital marketers use tailored strategies to build, market, and grow your online presence. From website creation to expert support, our professional services team will help you succeed—so you can stay focused on growing your business.

Website Design 

Directory Listings

PPC Advertising

SEO Services

Ready to get started?

Get professional marketing and website services from our team of experts.  Fill out our contact form, and we’ll give you a call.

We'd like to stay in touch and occasionally send you special offers. We (Web.com and our subsidiaries) may contact you via email, post, SMS, phone or other electronic means, however, we will never sell your information to other companies for marketing purposes. See our Privacy Policy to learn more about how we collect and use information about you and the rights you have.

*By submitting your information above, you expressly consent to Network Solutions and its affiliates contacting you. Click here for full details.

Privacy Details

* By submitting your information, you expressly consent to Network Solutions and its affiliates contacting you regarding your services and offering new services via the contact information you provide (including your mobile phone number), via an automatic telephone dialing system or pre-recorded call. You are not required to give consent in order to make a purchase with us or our affiliates and you can find additional information in our Privacy Policy.

Close

Why Network Solutions?

Established
in 1979

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions    

Whether you're a tech-savvy professional looking for the best tools to build your brand or want an agency-style experience where everything is handled for you, Network Solutions is the trusted choice for entrepreneurs and large businesses alike. 

 

  1. One-stop shop:  Network Solutions offers everything you need to build your own website and grow your business—all in one place. From hundreds of domain extensions and premium domains to web hosting, business email, online website builder tools, and digital marketing services, we’re your complete solution for websites and hosting. It’s faster, easier, and often more cost-effective than juggling multiple providers. 

  2. Experience and expertise:  With over 40 years in the industry, Network Solutions has the experience and knowledge to guide professionals at any level. Whether you're just figuring out how to build websites or are managing a multi-site brand, you can count on us to support your growth.

  3. Customized strategy and website development:  Need help building your site? Our experts use tailor-made strategies to help you create a website, boost SEO, manage PPC, and elevate your brand—so you can focus on what you do best. 

Getting started is simple. Call us at 855-834-8495 to speak with an expert, reach out via our convenient chat, or explore our full range of products and services—like domain hosting services, web hosting, and our online website builder—right on our site. Once you choose your solution, just follow the checkout process to create your account or sign in. After your purchase, you can manage your products, launch your site, and get support any time.

No matter where you are in your online journey, Network Solutions is here to help you grow. 
  

Just getting started?
We’ll help you find your ideal domain, use our intuitive web builder to make your own website, and secure your presence with SSL, SiteLock, and top-tier web hosting.
 

Looking to expand?
Our SEO and PPC specialists will help you reach more customers through optimized content, directory listings, and data-backed ad strategies.
 

Already established?
We’ll help you protect your brand with trademark tools and defensive domain strategies—keeping you secure while you scale.

Whether you’re creating a website or optimizing it to compete, Network Solutions has flexible solutions for every stage and budget.

It’s easy to bring your services under one roof with Network Solutions. Call 1-800-333-7680 to get expert help, or follow these DIY steps: 
 
Domain Registration:
Transfer your domain and enjoy a 1-year extension on many domain types. Start by verifying eligibility, getting your authorization code, and following our simple step-by-step transfer guide. 
 
Hosting Services:
After purchasing a web hosting plan, use your new FTP credentials to migrate your site files. Then, upload your content to your Network Solutions hosting account, assign your domain, and update your DNS to go live. Follow our FTP guide for assistance. 

Not at all. Many of our tools—including our online website builder and web hosting packages—are designed for people with no technical background. We offer a rich knowledge base, 24/7 customer support, and an in-house digital marketing team who can help with creating a website, SEO, PPC, and more. Whether you're learning how to build websites or just want someone to do it for you, we’ve got you covered.

Yes! Our platform makes it easy to create a secure, user-friendly online store
With Network Solutions you can:
 

 

  • Use our AI-driven web builder to design product pages and categories 
  • Accept payments with SSL-protected checkout 
  • Manage inventory and orders 
  • Connect your site with email marketing and analytics tools 
  • Get expert help with SEO and ad campaigns to drive traffic 


Whether you’re launching a side hustle or scaling a retail business, our eCommerce tools help you sell smarter.

Absolutely. Our AI-powered website builder offers intelligent content suggestions to help you write faster and more confidently.

Want human help? Our in-house team can assist with: 

 

  • Website content development 
  • Blog writing 
  • SEO-optimized landing pages 
  • Ad copy and marketing materials


We help you build more than a website—we help you build a voice.

From startups and freelancers to large enterprises and franchise brands, businesses of all sizes use Network Solutions to build and protect their online presence. 

Popular use cases include: 

 

  • Professional service providers (lawyers, consultants, agencies) 
  • Local businesses (restaurants, salons, contractors) 
  • Online retailers 
  • Personal brands and portfolios 


Our solutions scale with you—so whether you’re just getting started or managing multiple domains, we’re built for your stage.

Yes! In addition to website and hosting tools, Network Solutions offers full-scale digital marketing services to help you attract and convert more customers. 
Our services include: 

 


You don’t just build a website—you build momentum..

