How does Domain Privacy + Protection work?
When you add Domain Privacy + Protection to your domain names, it masks your personal information from being shown on the public WHOIS database. We replace your information with an alternate contact to ensure your personal information remains protected.
Proactively safeguard domain security
Complete Control
Unlike other proxy services, we offer Domain Privacy + Protection that gives you full control as the registrant of record for your private domain name.
Trusted Privacy
When you register a domain, your information gets listed in the public WHOIS database. With Domain Privacy + Protection, we replace your information with an alternate contact.
Spam Prevention
By removing your name, address, email, and phone number from public listings, we prevent spammers and telemarketers from contacting you and your customers.
SMS Alerts
Immediately receive mobile alerts when changes are made to your domain name registration. SMS alerts are easy to set up and customize to your needs.
Blacklist Monitoring
We’ll identify any problems, then provide steps to remove your website from blacklists before your SEO, traffic, and online reputation are impacted.
Malware Scanning
Our daily scans monitor your website for any suspicious activity, immediately alerting you to any issues. Enjoy an additional layer of security that helps you safeguard your website and visitors.
If you don't want to use an existing domain name, search for a new domain.
For over 40 years, we've helped professionals like you succeed online. Access industry-leading expertise and world-class tools today.
Domain Privacy + Protection is a comprehensive service that helps protect your identity, domain name and website against security threats such as identity theft, malware, blacklisting, and unauthorized access. It includes:
The WHOIS database, governed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), is a public record of domain name registrations. It is used to verify domain ownership and contact details by publicly exposing the domain owner's contact information, registration and expiration dates, name servers, and registrar information. While this can be convenient for verifying a site's legitimacy or contacting a business owner, it can also expose your personal information to spammers, telemarketers, and identify thieves.
By enabling domain privacy, you can protect your information from being harvested by spammers, phishers, and other online predators. There are several benefits to using Domain Privacy, including:
SMS Domain Alerts sends you text messages when there are critical changes to your domain name registration. You can be confident that you will be alerted to any potential threats to your domain, so that you can take action quickly to protect it.
SMS alerts are triggered when changes are detected in your domain name registration. You can customize the alerts by type, so you only receive the notifications that are most relevant to you. Detected change events include:
Daily malware scanning and blacklist monitoring are essential security measures that can help you protect your website from harm. Get peace of mind with these benefits:
To enable Domain Privacy + Protection, simply choose the option during the domain registration process or log in to your account manager to add the service to your existing domain(s). If you’d prefer assistance, please contact us to help you with this process.
Domain Privacy + Protection is available for most top-level domains (gTLDs). However, some country-code extensions (ccTLDs) or regulated extensions are not supported, including: .AC, .AM, .ASIA, .AT, .BAYERN, .BE, .BERLIN, .BR.COM, .BZ, .CA, .CH, .CO.NZ, .CX, .DE, .ES, .EU, .FM, .GS, .HAMBURG, .IM, .IO, .JP, .LA, .LI, .MS, .NAME, .NET.NZ, .NL, .NYC, .ORG.NZ, .ORGANIC, .PRO, .RU.COM, .RUHR, .SA.COM, .SE.NET, .SH, .SYDNEY, .TW, .UK.COM, .UK.NET, .US, .VOTE, and .VOTO. For a list of supported TLDs, visit our help center .