Choose one or more keywords to optimize for search engines. Enhance your SEO understanding by exploring trends and how-to guides related to keyword selection.
You'll get a website analysis with a list of action items that need to be addressed. This includes an overview of your page speed, broken links, duplicate meta tags, and more.
Multiple algorithms analyze and evaluate your website for the keywords you specify. You get a customized set of website optimization tasks to help improve rankings.
This step-by-step guide outlines the difficulty of recommended SEO tasks, estimated completion times, and the importance of each action for your website.
In the SEO actions dashboard, you can filter by category, keyword, page URL, or by the amount of time it takes to complete an action so that you can plan your SEO strategy.
Review the results to see how your efforts have paid off, thanks to the comprehensive SEO performance reports. Learn valuable insights into your progress and the effectiveness of your strategies.
Simple SEO is a Web-based solution that was designed as a one stop shop for you to optimize your site and gain a broad SEO education in easy, bite-sized steps. Simple SEO helps users understand SEO through a personalized SEO action plan and performance tracking reports to ultimately increase your site's reach and sales.
No, the goal of Simple SEO is to help you gain valuable insights on maximizing SEO. Any prior knowledge of SEO is a bonus! If you do run into any problems, an SEO expert or fellow user is always available to provide assistance.
No, the instructions to complete the various tasks are written so that anybody can follow along accordingly.
No, Simple SEO recommends tactics and tips that are fully endorsed by the search engines themselves.
No, Simple SEO is a web-based platform allowing you to access it anywhere at any time. No updates or complicated installation processes required.