Show up in top business directories
Be seen where customers are searching.
Having inaccurate or missing information on the web can negatively impact your search rankings. Search engines, like Google will prioritize businesses with accurate business directories above those with inaccuracies online.
Not only will your search rankings be negatively impacted, so will your online credibility. When customers are searching for businesses like yours, they want to see accurate information at the time they search.
When setting up your online directories, we’ll include your business name, address, phone number, and store hours. We’ll also write a compelling business description based on keyword research.
We submit you to 24+ business directories.
You will have access to a dashboard where you can see your business directories and where you’re listed.
Yes. For Pro Business Directories to be successful, you need a physical street address.
Facebook and Google require you to take action to complete the setup. Facebook listing claims are made easy within the DIY Tool. You will be prompted to make two connections and will be guided through easy steps that take about 5 minutes.
Our support team is available if you need help with the process.
To ensure your business can be found online, submit your website to all major search engines and Internet directories. We recommend you visit each search engine and Internet directory, locate the instructions and submit your site. Once you have your directories setup, schedule time on your calendar to review them each month.