WordPress hosting services are optimized to run WordPress sites efficiently. This means faster loading times, better performance, and improved user experience for your visitors.
*See Offer Details for more information
*Automatic Renewal: All plans and products will automatically renew at the end of the term to the card on file. You can cancel any time prior to the renewal date by logging into your online billing center, by phone 877-628-8686 or chat.
*Free Domain: Offer valid only for (1) one domain name: .com, .net, .org, .info, .store, .biz, or .us extensions, excludes Premium Domain Names, when purchasing an annual term of a WordPress plan. Not valid on renewals.
See Service Agreement for additional details.
Keep viewers engaged with advanced caching, unmetered bandwidth, and 2x the load speeds.
As the leading solution for open source execution and development, we ensure your site’s flexibility.
Guard your site with new security updates and automatic backups. Access and restore in a click.
Easily build and fully customize a website that’s mobile friendly and SEO ready with free themes and plugins.
With automated updates, your website is always on the latest and most secure version of WordPress.
Our team of WordPress experts is here to guide you to success or find quick answers in our help center.
Are you a busy professional ready to jump into WordPress, but you're limited on time? Our team of WordPress experts have you covered with custom designs suited to your business goals.
Speak with an expert today!
Once you log into your WordPress design tool, you can select your theme. The theme will create the overall look and feel of your website. From there, you simply add content using content building blocks, which make it easy to add images, text, interactive elements, and more.
Quite simply, it's the easiest and fastest way to get a great website out on the internet. You can design your home page in a matter of minutes, and with access to a vast library of plugins, it's easy to create highly interactive websites.
We offer a variety of WordPress hosting plans designed to fit the needs of businesses of all sizes, from startups to established brands. This makes it easy to find the perfect solution for your specific needs. Our plans include the “Entrepreneurs” plan, which offers the essentials for a reliable and fast WordPress host. For businesses requiring more than one website, we offer a “Growing Businesses" plan with ample resources to support your expanding online presence, and a “Professionals” plan that delivers top-tier security and performance, with advanced features, 40 GB storage, and more.
If you’re looking for dedicated WordPress hosting at an affordable price, look no further than our “Entrepreneurs” plan. This has all WP hosting features you need without breaking the bank.
Network Solutions has been in the industry longer than anybody and we have the experience to assist with all of your needs. With our award winning support team, you'll have help available to answer any questions you have, including WordPress web hosting.
We understand that WordPress is an extremely popular design tool. With that popularity comes certain risks, with hackers and malware being potential issues. We have put together several solutions that will meet your needs for WordPress domain hosting while offering varying degrees of protection.