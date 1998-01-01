How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

Domain Transfer

Transfer your domain to Network Solutions today for only $9.99* and get a free one-year extension

 

3 easy steps

 

1. Enter the domain names to transfer

2. Complete your purchase

3. Authorize and accept the transfer

STEP 1: Transfer your domain name today

*See Offer Details for more information

Offer Details

*$9.99 service fee is non-refundable and applies to each domain name requested to transfer. Network Solutions does not guarantee the transfer through this service. $9.99/Year Domains with 1-Year Term applies to domain extensions supported for online transfer only. For transfers successfully completed within 90 days of the purchase date, 1 year will be added to the domain name term at no additional cost. Discounts on additional renewal years added at the time of the transfer request are available for 1, 2, 3, and 5 year terms. Special discounted per year pricing is reflected in shopping cart total. Upon expiration, all domains will be renewed at the then current price.

Close

Network Solutions Domain Transfer

domain-transfer

What is a domain name transfer?

A domain name transfer is the process of changing your domain name registrar from one company to another. At Network Solutions, we ensure the process is simple and painless so you can get on with your day.

  1. Enter the domain name(s) you want to transfer
  2. Enter your payment information
  3. Complete the checkout process
  4. Authorize and accept the transfer

Thinking about a Network Solutions domain transfer?
You’ll benefit from having all of your domains and web services in one place with our streamlined online dashboard and our technical phone and email support. You can easily create sub-domains, access DNS management tools to add new hosts to your domain, change your IP address, and more. Plus, our Network Solutions domain transfer lock services prevent unauthorized transfers, and our auto-renew feature ensures your domain names stay just that — yours!

How do I transfer a domain name into Network Solutions?

You will need to prepare your domain name for transfer at the registrar where you currently manage the domain. Then you will need complete a few steps at Network Solutions. Typically, domain transfers can take between 30 minutes to 8 days to complete, depending on where you currently manage your domain name.

Prepare your domain for transfer at your current registrar

Before you begin the transfer process, make sure you have prepared your domain name. With a few exceptions, these steps are the same for most domain names:

  1. Make sure your domain was registered or transferred more than 60 days ago.
  2. Remove any locks or security settings at the current registrar.
  3. Request an authorization code from your current registrar.
  4. Change your domain privacy settings to public.
  5. Check whether you have access to the email address associated with your domain name

Note: Although optional, you may want to confirm that your domain name is not expiring in the next 10 days to avoid complications in case your transfer takes longer than expected.

transfer-domain-process
start-transfer-netsol

Start the transfer at Network Solutions

  1. Purchase a domain transfer on the Network Solutions website.
  2. Log in to the Account Manager to enter your Authorization Code.
  3. Check the admin email address associated with your domain name for the authorization emails from your current registrar and from Network Solutions.

Key benefits of a domain transfer

account-management-icon

Online Account Management

Manage your domain name and other services from a single, integrated location online.

subdomains-icon

Free Sub-Domains

Better organize the content of your website by creating categories of content on your site.

lock-icon

Domain Transfer Lock

Guard your domain against fraudulent domain name registration transfers.

dns-icon

DNS Management

Manage your name servers and DNS records online and at your convenience.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

Network Solutions ® is a registered trademark of Network Solutions, LLC.
All other trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.

© Copyright 1998 - Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 