Build trust with a business email address that matches your domain name.
Protect your business email from threats with advanced spam and virus filtering.
Enhance collaboration with shared inboxes, calendars, and more.
Manage your business email anytime, anywhere with seamless access across devices.
Set up business email quickly with a simple interface and intuitive tools.
Our expert support team is here to help—whenever you need it.
Many free email providers offer a convenient service, but they come with limitations that can hurt your business. Here's how you can benefit with a professional email service:
It's easier than you might think! The first step is choosing your domain name. This will be the foundation of your professional email address. Once you've secured your domain, purchase the email solution that suits your business needs and budget.
Then set up individual email boxes for yourself and your team using your custom domain. Don’t forget to setup general email boxes such as [email protected] and [email protected]. We offer simple step-by-step instructions within your Account Manager to guide you through the setup process.
Yes. A domain name is essential to activate and personalize your email boxes. Here are your options:
The specific features can vary depending on the chosen plan, but some common features include:
Absolutely! We understand the importance of email security in today's digital world. That's why our Professional Email products come equipped with best-in-class spam and virus protection. This means:
Yes. We understand you might already have a domain name you love. No need to worry – you can still leverage Network Solutions Professional Email with your existing domain.
Here's how it works:
However, if you have your domain name with Network Solutions, it's even easier! You can simply select the domain name from a list during setup.