BUSINESS EMAIL

Make your first impression count

Whether you're setting up business email for the first time or looking for reliable domain and email hosting, we make it simple. Keep productivity flowing with secure, cloud-based email that's accessible on all your devices—complete with advanced spam and virus protection.

business-email

Choose the perfect business email solution

Buy business email that builds trust and matches your domain. Set up quickly with secure hosting, mobile access, and powerful features to keep you connected. 

PROFESSIONAL EMAIL

For aspiring entrepreneurs

$XX.XX

/mo

With 1-year term*

  • check 25 GB

    Email Storage

  • check Professional email using your domain

  • check Syncs mail across devices

  • check Shared calendar, contacts and tasks

  • check Docs, spreadsheets, and more

PROFESSIONAL EMAIL PLUS

Email and productivity solutions for small businesses

$XX.XX

/mo*

With 1-year term*

  • check 80 GB

    Email Storage

  • check Professional email using your domain

  • check Syncs mail across devices

  • check Shared calendar, contacts and tasks

  • check Docs, spreadsheets, and more

  • check Secured with guard encryption

 

Why choose business email with Network Solutions?

business-icon

Build professionalism

Build trust with a business email address that matches your domain name.

security-icon

Enhanced Security

Protect your business email from threats with advanced spam and virus filtering. 

calendar-icon

Boost productivity

Enhance collaboration with shared inboxes, calendars, and more.

mobile-icon

Mobile access on the go

Manage your business email anytime, anywhere with seamless access across devices.

troubleshooting-icon

Easy setup & management

Set up business email quickly with a simple interface and intuitive tools.

headphone-icon

Award winning customer support

Our expert support team is here to help—whenever you need it.

MyTime Support™: Your tech lifeline

We'll help you maximize your Professional Email, freeing you to focus on what matters most - growing your business.

  • Experts on hand for email setups across your devices
  • We’ll troubleshoot send and receive on clients and mobile 
  • We’ll handle any necessary backups and restores

mytime-support

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

Many free email providers offer a convenient service, but they come with limitations that can hurt your business. Here's how you can benefit with a professional email service: 

  • Brand your business: With a professional email, you get an address that matches your domain name instantly building brand recognition and credibility.  
  • Enhanced security: Free email providers offer basic security, but professional services offer robust spam and virus filtering to protect your data and communication.  
  • Increased productivity: Enjoy features like shared inboxes, calendars, and tasks (depending on the plan) to streamline communication and teamwork within your business. 

 

It's easier than you might think! The first step is choosing your domain name. This will be the foundation of your professional email address. Once you've secured your domain, purchase the email solution that suits your business needs and budget.  

Then set up individual email boxes for yourself and your team using your custom domain. Don’t forget to setup general email boxes such as [email protected] and [email protected].  We offer simple step-by-step instructions within your Account Manager to guide you through the setup process. 

 

Yes. A domain name is essential to activate and personalize your email boxes. Here are your options: 

  • You can register a domain name directly through Network Solutions! With hundreds of available extensions, we make it easy to find the perfect name and get it set up quickly. 
  • Already have a domain name you love? No problem! You can use it with our email services. 

 

The specific features can vary depending on the chosen plan, but some common features include: 

  • Custom email addresses with your domain name  
  • Enhanced security features like spam and virus filtering to protect your communication. 
  • Increased storage space compared to free email providers. 
  • Team collaboration features such as shared inboxes, calendars, and tasks (depending on the plan). 
  • Mobile access to manage your email on the go from any device. 
  • 24/7 customer support for technical assistance when you need it. 

 

Absolutely! We understand the importance of email security in today's digital world. That's why our Professional Email products come equipped with best-in-class spam and virus protection. This means:  

  • Less time sorting junk: Say goodbye to overflowing inboxes filled with spam. Our filters block spam, ensuring your inbox stays clean and organized, allowing you to focus on important messages.  
  • Enhanced security: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your email is protected from harmful viruses and malware. We constantly update our security measures to ensure your data and communication remain secure. 

 

Yes. We understand you might already have a domain name you love. No need to worry – you can still leverage Network Solutions Professional Email with your existing domain. 

Here's how it works: 

  • During setup, simply enter your domain name when prompted. 
  • We'll provide you with specific DNS information. 
  • Copy and paste that information into your current domain provider's DNS settings. 

However, if you have your domain name with Network Solutions, it's even easier! You can simply select the domain name from a list during setup. 

 

