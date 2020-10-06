How can we help you today?
Google Workspace

Professional Email & more

Gain instant credibility with an email address that matches your domain.

  • Get everything done in one place with Google AI
  • Create, communicate and collaborate seamlessly across your team
  • Industry-leading security and privacy tools
     
dev-friendly

Plans for any needs, designed to grow with you

Wherever you are in your online journey, there’s a perfect Google Workspace plan.

BUSINESS STARTER

Get started with professional email and core collaboration tools.

$XX.XX/mo

  • check

    Email Address

    Gain trust with an email that matches your domain

  • check

    Gmail

    The easy-to-use email platform trusted by billions

  • check

    Calendar

    Stay up-to-date with a shareable online calendar

  • check

    Docs, Sheets, & Slides

    Collaborate with real-time editing

  • check

    30GB

    Drive Cloud Storage per use

  • check

    Video Conferencing

    Up to 100 participants

  • check

    Chat

    Easily connect with your team

  • check

    Google AInew

    Use the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and chat with AI through the Gemini app

RECOMMENDED

BUSINESS STANDARD

Enhanced communications & productivity capabilities, plus more storage.

$XX.XX/mo

  • check

    Email Address

    Gain trust with an email that matches your domain

  • check

    Gmail

    The easy-to-use email platform trusted by billions

  • check

    Calendar

    Stay up-to-date with a shareable online calendar

  • check

    Docs, Sheets, & Slides

    Collaborate with real-time editing

  • check

    2TB

    Drive Cloud Storage per user plus shared drives for your team

  • check

    Video Conferencing

    Up to 150 participants plus recording, polling, Q&A and breakout rooms

  • check

    Chat

    With guest access and threaded rooms

  • check

    Full Google AI accessnew

    Use the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and all other apps, plus the AI research assistant with NotebookLM Plus

BUSINESS PLUS

Enhanced security & compliance with the most storage for collaboration. 

$XX.XX/mo

  • check

    Email Address

    Gain trust with an email that matches your domain

  • check

    Gmail

    The easy-to-use email platform trusted by billions

  • check

    Calendar

    Stay up-to-date with a shareable online calendar

  • check

    Docs, Sheets, & Slides

    Collaborate with real-time editing

  • check

    5TB

    Drive Cloud Storage per user plus shared drives for your team

  • check

    Video Conferencing

    Up to 250 participants plus recording, polling, Q&A and breakout rooms

  • check

    Chat

    With guest access and threaded rooms

  • check

    Full Google AI accessnew

    Use the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and all other apps, plus the AI research assistant with NotebookLM Plus

 

*Plans billed annually

Work together, even when you can't be together

Look Professional

Complete your online identity with an email address that matches your domain name.

Work Smarter

Everything you need to get anything done, now in one place, with the Google tools you know and love.

Stay Secure

Google's industry leading privacy and security keeps you and your data secure and protected.

Professional email is just the beginning

Google Workspace seamlessly brings together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks—with the power of Google AI to help you work smarter and faster. With trusted Google security and the cleanest global cloud, you can collaborate with confidence. Plus, use a professional email address that matches your domain, so you always look like a pro.

The way to work just got an upgrade with Google AI

Plans include access to the Gemini app, NotebookLM, and Gemini AI seamlessly integrated into Gmail, Docs, Meet, and more. Whether you're drafting emails, organizing notes, or collaborating in real time, Google AI is there to help you work faster, smarter, and more efficiently than ever.

Google Workspace

Get more done with the right tools

Google Workspace brings together everything you need to get things done, now with the power of Google AI. With the Google tools you are familiar with, you can easily manage messages, meetings, docs, task and so much more. 

Communicate

Stay in touch with email, messages, and video chat.

Store & Share

Create, edit, search, and update files from anywhere, at any time.

Create & Collaborate

Work with your team from any location

Manage

Easily and securely control your data, devices, and users.

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

Google Workspace uses the same gmail platform you know but with so much more. When we're talking email, yes you get a free email address with Gmail that ends in @gmail.com. With Google Workspace your email address matches your domain name and lets your customers, prospects, partners know that you are trustworthy and credible. Plus with Google Workspace you get the business level communication, collaboration and productivity tools like Calendar, Gmail, Drive, Docs, Slides, Meet, Keep, Forms, Sheets and more.

Google Workspace can provide instant credibility and productivity within your team starting at just $6/month. See how Google Workspace can improve your team's collaboration today!

Similar to the former G Suite plan, every Google Workspace plan will feature an email address that matches your domain name and access to collaboration tools that all work together, are completely mobile-friendly, and industry-leading in security. These tools and apps include Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, and more.

Yes! All Google Workspace plans feature a custom email that matches your domain. See how a professional email address can change your business.

Google Workspace offers a variety of different subscription options for individuals, small businesses, schools, and enterprises. If you are a new user, first define your needs and then select the plan that best fits the balance between your needs and your budget. Certain features, such as 250 participant video meetings, unlimited storage, and enhanced support are only available in the larger plans.

Simply add the Google Workspace product to your cart and choose between monthly and annual billing. For further help on activating your new Google Workspace account, click here.

Google rebranded from G Suite to Google Workspace on October 6, 2020 to better address the needs and requirements for their remote/hybrid users. After upgrades to its overall user-experience, this rebrand better represents 'Google Workspace' to better represent the product's holistic vision.

