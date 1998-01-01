WHY CHOOSE NETWORK SOLUTIONS

From registering some of the very first domain names to launching AI-powered tools for today’s web, Network Solutions has always been focused on helping people get online—and stay ahead.
We’ve been here since the beginning of the internet, and we’re still building for what comes next.
From internet pioneer to digital powerhouse
Network Solutions is one of the original domain registrars. Back when a .com was a novelty, we were helping people claim their place online.
A few things have changed since then—but we haven’t stopped evolving:
We’ve managed millions of domains for individuals, creators, and businesses
We’ve expanded our platform to include tools for building, securing, and growing online
We’ve stayed behind the scenes—but always in service of helping ideas go live
We're not chasing trends. We’re building tools that last.
AI helps you generate a layout, write your content, and publish—all in one platform
Choose from hundreds of extensions and premium options
Scalable options with 99.9% uptime and fast load speeds
Centralized tools to control DNS, renewals, forwarding, and more
Branded email addresses with easy integration into Google Workspace
Encrypt data and display the security badge your visitors look for
Automated daily malware scans and fixes
Tools to help your site get found and sell products online
Smarter tech that works
At Network Solutions, we don’t believe AI replaces creativity—we believe it unlocks it.
Our tools are built to make creating and managing your online presence easier, faster, and more intuitive—especially for busy business owners who don’t have hours to spare.
Network Solutions isn’t flashy—we're dependable. That’s why millions trust us to protect their domains, brands, and websites every day.
Ready to build something real?
You’ve got the idea. Network Solutions has the tools. From your domain name to your finished site—and everything that comes next—we’re here to help you build online, your way.