WHY CHOOSE NETWORK SOLUTIONS

From registering some of the very first domain names to launching AI-powered tools for today’s web, Network Solutions has always been focused on helping people get online—and stay ahead. 

 

We’ve been here since the beginning of the internet, and we’re still building for what comes next. 

From internet pioneer to digital powerhouse

Network Solutions is one of the original domain registrars. Back when a .com was a novelty, we were helping people claim their place online.

 

A few things have changed since then—but we haven’t stopped evolving: 

millions of domains

We’ve managed millions of domains for individuals, creators, and businesses 

expanded our platform

We’ve expanded our platform to include tools for building, securing, and growing online 

stayed behind the scenes helping

We’ve stayed behind the scenes—but always in service of helping ideas go live 

We're not chasing trends. We’re building tools that last.

Network Solutions: Everything you need—in one place

You shouldn’t have to piece together your online presence from six different providers. We offer a full set of tools that work together—designed to help you launch quickly and stay in control.

AI-powered website builder

AI helps you generate a layout, write your content, and publish—all in one platform 

Custom domains

Choose from hundreds of extensions and premium options

Web hosting

Scalable options with 99.9% uptime and fast load speeds

Domain hosting & management

Centralized tools to control DNS, renewals, forwarding, and more

Professional email

Branded email addresses with easy integration into Google Workspace

SSL certificates

Encrypt data and display the security badge your visitors look for

SiteLock Defend

Automated daily malware scans and fixes

eCommerce & SEO

Tools to help your site get found and sell products online

Smarter tech that works

At Network Solutions, we don’t believe AI replaces creativity—we believe it unlocks it. 

Website Builder

Our website builder uses AI to suggest headlines, text, layouts, and even SEO keywords based on what you’re creating

Domain Search Tool

Our domain search tool suggests names you might not have considered—based on your category, niche, or goals

Google Workspace

We integrate with Google Workspace so you can use AI tools like Smart Compose and voice typing in your everyday workflow

Our tools are built to make creating and managing your online presence easier, faster, and more intuitive—especially for busy business owners who don’t have hours to spare.

Why people stick with Network Solutions

Network Solutions isn’t flashy—we're dependable. That’s why millions trust us to protect their domains, brands, and websites every day. 

 

 

  • Support that’s easy to reach and actually helpful 
  • Tools you can figure out without watching a 30-minute tutorial 
  • Services that grow with you, whether you're just getting started or building something bigger 
  • Pricing that makes sense, without the fine print 
Ready to build something real?

You’ve got the idea. Network Solutions has the tools. From your domain name to your finished site—and everything that comes next—we’re here to help you build online, your way. 

