*By submitting your information you provide written consent to Network Solutions and its family of brands contacting you.
*By submitting your information, you expressly consent to receive phone communications, which may be promotional in nature from Network Solution or from our family of brands via residential, or mobile number, including text messages, (that may be autodialed or pre-recorded calls) to the contact information submitted. I understand that calls may be recorded and I can withdraw my consent at any time. You're not required to give your consent as a condition of making a purchase.
Additional information can be found in our Service Agreement & Privacy Notice.
SEO, short for Search Engine Optimization, is a strategy for optimizing your website to gain online visibility, build authority, and improve search engine rankings. These areas help your customers find you on the internet.
A website acts as your business' digital storefront, which makes you easily discoverable to potential customers. Meanwhile, SEO services help your website appear at the top of search results when people do searches relevant to your products or services.
This combination drives targeted traffic to your site, which helps you increase brand awareness and generate sales.
Generally speaking, you can find various pricing tiers for SEO services online, which depend on many factors, such as:
Basic SEO services can range between $500 and $1,500 per month. These include an SEO audit, basic reporting, and on-page SEO.
If you seek a comprehensive search engine optimization program, it will typically cost you anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000+ a month. Meanwhile, project-based work can cost between $2,500 and $30,000+, depending on complexity.
Lastly, you can hire an SEO consultant with a $100-$300 hourly rate. However, expect higher rates with highly experienced specialists.
Network Solutions offers competitive rates for our professional SEO services, which are customized to what your business truly needs to succeed. Ready to learn more? Give our experts a call at 877-727-2041 to discuss your personalized plan.
On-page SEO involves optimizing your website's content and elements to show search engines that your site is valuable and relevant to a user's search query. Alternately, off-page SEO includes actions you take outside of your website that build its authority and credibility online.
On-page SEO means finding good keywords and incorporating them into title tags, headers, and the body of your texts. Developing a strong internal linking strategy is another component of on-page SEO.
In contrast, off-page SEO includes steps like earning high-quality backlinks from reputable websites and establishing a solid social media presence.
Read our article comparing on-page and off-page SEO to learn more.
Yes, SEO services are worth it for small businesses. SEO optimization services help attract high-quality visitors who are actively looking for your products or services.
While it's a long-term strategy that takes time to show results (usually between six and 12 months), the return on investment (ROI) can be very high.
SEO creates a reliable source of traffic, which is more cost-effective over time than paid advertising. Also, professional services help you navigate the complexity of SEO to leverage it efficiently.
Unlike most SEO options, we tailor and combine our SEO solutions to each customer's needs and specifically target their online goals. Additionally, our SEO professionals are experts in SEO best practices and are well-informed on search engine algorithm updates.
Another bonus? You don’t have to be an existing Network Solutions customer to benefit from our professional SEO services.
No. We understand that every business has different budgets and goals. Our services are available in multiple terms so you can personalize a solution to fit your needs.
Follow these steps to get professional SEO services from Network Solutions:
1. Fill out the contact form on this page.
2. Wait for a call from our team to discuss the details.
3. Our sales team will work internally with our Pro Fulfillment team to get a better understanding of your business and goals.
4. Our team gets started on the work, based on the package you customized to your needs.
You can also give our experts a call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET at 877-727-2041 to discuss the right professional SEO services for your site.
Yes. You don't have to build your website with us to use our Pro SEO services if you have access to your website and FTP login. In case you don't, you can still purchase our Pro Off-Page SEO and Pro Business Directory services.
No. You'll need to subscribe to a Simple SEO or a Business Directory service. These DIY services are the foundation of how we will communicate with you, while still allowing you to make changes to the solutions you need.
You can access your Simple SEO and/or Business Directory services in your Account Manager immediately after the transaction is completed successfully.
Once our team completes all SEO services you purchased, you'll see them in your Simple SEO and/or Business Directories. We'll also notify you of the completion via email.
We recommend the Pro SEO Action Plan. Our SEO expert will work with you to understand your goals and create an action plan. Then, you'll get several high SEO value steps to complete on your own using the Simple SEO tool.
After completing these initial steps, you'll continue to have access to Simple SEO. You can also select additional SEO activities to complete at your own pace.