Professional SEO Services

Generally speaking, you can find various pricing tiers for SEO services online, which depend on many factors, such as:

Your business' size

The competitiveness in your industry

The complexity of the services you need

Basic SEO services can range between $500 and $1,500 per month. These include an SEO audit, basic reporting, and on-page SEO.

If you seek a comprehensive search engine optimization program, it will typically cost you anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000+ a month. Meanwhile, project-based work can cost between $2,500 and $30,000+, depending on complexity.

Lastly, you can hire an SEO consultant with a $100-$300 hourly rate. However, expect higher rates with highly experienced specialists.

