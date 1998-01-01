Start with a domain name search and explore hundreds of domain extensions to build and protect your brand online.
A domain is the address of your website on the internet. When you purchase a domain name, you’re taking the first step toward online visibility. Whether you’re setting a site up for a blog, securing it for your brand, or planning to purchase a domain name and email together, a domain is the first step to your online journey.
There are typically three phases of domain name registration: Sunrise, Landrush, and General Availability (GA). Each phase has specific submission and processing dates. Pre-registration fills applications early, Sunrise is reserved for trademark holders, Landrush is open to public premium register domain requests, and GA is first-come, first-served.
When you buy a domain, we handle the phases. Simply register a domain with us, share your trademark info, and we’ll queue your application. Pre-registering doesn’t guarantee approval, but it helps position you ahead of others.
A TLD is the last part of a domain name, such as .com, .org, or .net. It sits at the top of the DNS hierarchy and often signals a website’s purpose. When you buy a domain name, you choose the TLD that works for your brand.
If the domain you want—like my-domain.com—is taken, our domain name search tool helps you explore alternatives (e.g., my-domain.org). You can also register a domain name under multiple TLDs to build and protect your brand.
The cost to buy a domain depends on the TLD and any current discounts. You can buy a domain name on its own or purchase a domain name and email together. Check our domain pricing for current deals and promotions.
Yes! It's smart to buy a domain and register variations to protect your brand. Securing multiple domains prevents others from claiming similar addresses.
Absolutely! Whether you have one domain or several, our domain transfer process is simple and secure. You can transfer your domains in bulk or individually and manage them all in our portal. It’s easy to register a domain or transfer existing ones—all in one place.
Domain Privacy + Protection defends your domain name and personal info. It includes:
If you don’t renew your domain, services tied to it become inactive. You have a 30-day grace period to renew it. After that, you can still recover the domain, but a reinstatement fee applies. With Domain Expiration Protection, you can extend this grace period up to a year.
Domain squatting (cybersquatting) is buying a domain name to profit from someone else’s trademark. Our AdultBlock feature helps protect your brand by preventing registrations in adult-themed TLDs (.XXX, .SEX, .PORN, .ADULT). When you register a domain, AdultBlock adds an extra layer of protection.
Buying a domain name is quick and easy. Start by choosing a domain registrar like Network Solutions. Use the search tool to check if your desired domain name is available. If it is, you can add it to your cart and follow the prompts to purchase. You’ll be able to choose how many years you want to register it for, and you can also add extras like domain privacy or email hosting. Once completed, the domain is yours to manage, renew, or connect to your website and business email.