PREMIUM DOMAINS

There are typically three phases: Sunrise, Landrush and General Availability.

Each registration phase has a defined date for submission and processing. During the Pre-Registration phase, you will be allowed to submit an application ahead of the defined dates for other phases. Sunrise is a registration period specifically for trademark holders. Landrush is after Sunrise and before General Availability. Landrush is a premium registration opportunity for those seeking an early, non-trademark registration. General Availability (GA) is first come, first served registration. While GA is open to the public, there may be some requirements for registration (example: membership to an organization).

However, when you register with us, we relieve you of the hassle of knowing which phase applies to you. Simply register with us and we will take care of the rest for you. Please note that we will enable you to provide key information such as your trademark information that will increase your chances for successful registration. We will collect pre-registration requests and hold them in a queue until it is time to submit (opening of Sunrise, for example).

Pre-registering does not guarantee acceptance/approval of your application but simply puts your application in front of the line.