Build your website with trusted web hosting that’s secure, reliable, and packed with features—starting at just $XX.XX/month*. Expert support included.
*See Offer Details for more information
*Automatic Renewal: Our annual web hosting plan pricing reflects a monthly rate billed annually. All plans and products will automatically renew at the then current rate to the payment method on file unless canceled. You can cancel any time prior to your renewal date by accessing your account manager, or by calling 877-628-8686 or chat.
Free Domain: Offer valid only for (1) one domain name: .com, .net, .org, .info, .store, .biz, or .us extensions, excludes Premium Domain Names, when purchasing an annual term of a website plan. Not valid on renewals.
Free SSL Certificate: Offer valid only for 1 annual term of a DV SSL certificate, when purchasing an Essential or Premium plan.
From personal websites and blogs to growing businesses, our shared hosting plans include flexible pricing, essential features, expert support, and powerful tools like our drag-and-drop AI website builder.
*See Offer Details for more information
*Automatic Renewal: Our annual web hosting plan pricing reflects a monthly rate billed annually. All plans and products will automatically renew at the then current rate to the payment method on file unless canceled. You can cancel any time prior to your renewal date by accessing your account manager, or by calling 877-628-8686 or chat.
Free Domain: Offer valid only for (1) one domain name: .com, .net, .org, .info, .store, .biz, or .us extensions, excludes Premium Domain Names, when purchasing an annual term of a website plan. Not valid on renewals.
Free SSL Certificate: Offer valid only for 1 annual term of a DV SSL certificate, when purchasing an Essential or Premium plan.
Network Solutions web hosting is trusted by millions.
Reliable performance backed by service-level guarantees.
Cloud storage and optimized infrastructure ensure speed.
Automated security scans work to
keep your site safe 24/7.
Get live chat help around the clock from our knowledgeable support agents.
Whether you're building with WordPress, PHP, or Python, our hosting supports all major platforms. Get 1-click installs, staging environments, SSH access, and more. Perfect for freelancers, agencies, and power users.
Built on trust. Powered by experience.
Network Solutions has helped millions of people succeed online for more than 40 years. As the original domain registrar, we bring unmatched reliability and experience to your hosting. Fortune 500 companies trust us—so can you.
Web hosting is the service that stores website files on servers, making them accessible globally on the internet. This infrastructure ensures that websites, whether a personal blog or a large business platform, remain accessible to users worldwide.
Web hosting works by providing server space, bandwidth, and other necessary resources for hosting websites and web applications. When someone enters your domain name into their web browser, their computer connects to the server where your website is hosted, retrieves the website files, and displays them in their browser. Network Solutions offers various hosting plans suitable for those who want to create their own website or utilize our website design and development services.
With web hosting, you can build your website using any web content management system or our website builder for ease of use and flexibility. WordPress hosting offers robust features on a platform optimized to work seamlessly with WordPress, resulting in faster performance compared to typical web hosting platforms.
We have a variety of site hosting plans no matter what your business looks like, making it easy to find the best webpage hosting for your brand. Our website hosting services include the “Starter” plan for new businesses; the “Essential” plan, which is great for portfolios and blogs; the “Premium” plan for entrepreneurs and freelancers; and the “Premium Plus” plan for established business owners looking for business web hosting.
Most Network Solutions’ hosting plans include a free domain name for the first year. When you purchase a qualifying annual hosting plan, you can register a new domain or transfer an existing one at no extra cost, making it easy to launch your website in one step.
Yes! Network Solutions WordPress hosting is optimized for speed, reliability, and easy setup—perfect for beginners and pros alike.
Yes, you can migrate your existing website to a new host. Transferring your website hosting to Network Solutions is a straightforward process. We offer domain transfer services to transfer your site with minimal downtime or service interruption, making it quick and easy for you to bring your website to our platform.
Shared hosting is the most budget-friendly option, where multiple websites share one server. VPS hosting (Virtual Private Server) offers more control and dedicated resources for growing businesses. Dedicated hosting provides an entire physical server for a single user, ideal for large websites with high traffic. Network Solutions offers shared hosting and managed WordPress hosting. Customers who need more advanced hosting can upgrade to VPS or dedicated plans through our partners.
Shared hosting can typically handle anywhere from 15,000 to 200,000 monthly visitors, depending on your plan and site setup. At Network Solutions, our shared hosting plans are designed to grow with you:
Actual performance can vary based on how your website is built, the size of your files, and how efficiently your pages load. Shared hosting is ideal for small business websites, blogs, and portfolios that don’t require dedicated server resources. If your traffic increases, you can easily upgrade to a higher plan or explore VPS solutions.