Buy an SSL certificate to eliminate "Not Secure" warnings, protect visitor data, and build trust that drives conversions.
Search engines favor HTTPS-enabled sites. A DV SSL certificate, EV SSL certificate, or Wildcard SSL certificate can help improve your organic rankings.
SSL certificates help ensure compliance with data privacy laws—protecting your business, customers, and reputation.
Wildcard SSL and HTTPS encryption protect data on public WiFi and ensure a safer experience for your site visitors.
Our SSL certificates offer the strongest encryption available, with support for HTTPS and malware protection hosting.
Whether you're setting up a DV, EV, or Wildcard SSL certificate, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.
An SSL certificate, also known as an HTTPS certificate or website security certificate, encrypts communication between your website and its visitors. This encryption protects sensitive data like passwords and credit card information from hackers. When you buy an SSL certificate, you’re not just improving security—you’re building trust, boosting SEO performance, and maintaining compliance with modern data privacy standards.
Different types of SSL certificates meet different security needs:
When deciding which SSL certificate to buy, consider your website's function, the type of data you collect, and your business needs. A DV SSL certificate may be enough for simple blogs or personal sites. An OV SSL certificate is ideal for small businesses and eCommerce stores. For maximum trust and legal assurance, especially in finance or healthcare, choose an EV SSL certificate. Need to cover multiple subdomains? A Wildcard SSL certificate provides broad, cost-effective coverage.
Once you buy an SSL certificate, installation is easy through your hosting control panel. Follow our step-by-step guide in the Help Center or reach out to our expert support team. Whether you're installing a DV, EV, or Wildcard SSL certificate, we’re here to help.
If your SSL certificate expires, your website becomes vulnerable to cyber threats, and users will see a “Not Secure” warning. This can damage trust and SEO performance. To maintain secure HTTPS encryption and protect sensitive data, always renew your SSL certificate before it expires.
A “non-secure” browser warning appears when your site lacks an active SSL certificate. Without SSL, data like passwords and credit card numbers travel in plain text, making them easy targets for hackers. Installing an HTTPS certificate (SSL) eliminates these warnings, secures your site, and builds customer trust. This is especially important as search engines flag unsecured websites and may lower their rankings.
No. A Wildcard SSL certificate secures your main domain and all its subdomains under a single certificate. It’s a cost-effective and efficient way to maintain consistent security across your entire site—no need to manage separate SSL certificates for each subdomain.
Using an SSL certificate—especially one that enables HTTPS—can improve your SEO. Google considers HTTPS a positive ranking signal, and SSL helps build trust and reduce bounce rates. SSL also supports faster loading speeds via HTTP/2 and ensures mobile compatibility, both of which impact SEO. Whether it's a DV SSL certificate, EV SSL certificate, or Wildcard SSL, adding encryption is a smart long-term SEO strategy..
Yes! Whether you're looking to buy an SSL certificate for a personal blog, a small business, or a large enterprise, Network Solutions offers multiple pricing options to meet your needs. From DV to EV SSL certificates, or even a Wildcard SSL certificate for subdomain coverage, we help you find the right fit. All certificates support HTTPS and can help improve SEO.