How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

SSL CERTIFICATES

Build trust with site visitors while keeping your data safe

Encrypt sensitive data, enable HTTPS, and show your customers your site is safe to use. Choose from DV SSL certificates, EV SSL certificates, or a Wildcard SSL certificate—all backed by trusted malware protection hosting.

Secure My Site
Image of a website with security certifications

Choose your SSL Certificate

Buy an SSL Certificate with HTTPS and options like DV, EV, and Wildcard SSL to secure your site and build trust.

RECOMMENDED

Xpress

Domain Validation

$82.44/yr

with 2-year term*

ADD TO CART view details

Domain

Validation

Minutes

Issuance time

$10,000

Guarantee 

1 Domain

RECOMMENDED

Basic

Organizational Validation

$153.89/yr

with 2-year term*

ADD TO CART view details

Organization

Validation

1 business day

Issuance time

$1,250,000

Guarantee 

1 Domain

RECOMMENDED

Advanced

Full Coverage Organizational Validation

$219.89/yr

with 2-year term*

ADD TO CART view details

Organization

Validation

1 business day

Issuance time

$1,250,000

Guarantee 

1 Domain

RECOMMENDED

Wildcard

Unlimited Sub-Domains

$384.89/yr

with 2-year term*

ADD TO CART view details

Organization

Validation

Minutes

Issuance time

$1,250,000

Guarantee

Domain & Unlimited Subdomains

RECOMMENDED

Extended

Maximum Security and Compliance

$329.89/yr

with 2-year term*

ADD TO CART view details

Extended

Validation

4-5 business days

Issuance time

$1,750,000

Guarantee

1 Domain

RECOMMENDED

UCC

Validate Multiple Domains

$50.00/yr

per domain for the first 3 domains

Call 866-374-2669 view details

Multiple Options Available

Validation

Multiple Options Available

Issuance time

Varies

Guarantee 

Up to 250 domains

*See Offer Details for more information

Offer Details

SSL plan pricing reflects a 2-year billing term. Standard pricing is available in the cart. All plans and products will automatically renew at the then current rate to the payment method on file unless canceled. You can cancel any time by calling 1-877-307-1435.

See Service Agreement for additional details.

Close
Compare certificates

The benefits of an SSL Certificate

protection icon

Increase
Trust & Sales

Buy an SSL certificate to eliminate "Not Secure" warnings, protect visitor data, and build trust that drives conversions.

seo icon

Improve
SEO Ranking

Search engines favor HTTPS-enabled sites. A DV SSL certificate, EV SSL certificate, or Wildcard SSL certificate can help improve your organic rankings.

compliance icon

Maintain
Compliance

SSL certificates help ensure compliance with data privacy laws—protecting your business, customers, and reputation.

wifi icon

Secure
Browsing Experience

Wildcard SSL and HTTPS encryption protect data on public WiFi and ensure a safer experience for your site visitors.

security icon

Advanced
Encryption

Our SSL certificates offer the strongest encryption available, with support for HTTPS and malware protection hosting. 

compliance icon

Expert
Support

Whether you're setting up a DV, EV, or Wildcard SSL certificate, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

Compare SSL Certificate prices

How to add an SSL Certificate

Step 0
Step 1
Step 2
0
1
2

Buy your certificate

And provide all required validation information

Authenticate your info

We'll walk you through the installation process

Manage your certificate(s)

Through your Network Solutions account dashboard

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions    

An SSL certificate, also known as an HTTPS certificate or website security certificate, encrypts communication between your website and its visitors. This encryption protects sensitive data like passwords and credit card information from hackers. When you buy an SSL certificate, you’re not just improving security—you’re building trust, boosting SEO performance, and maintaining compliance with modern data privacy standards.

Different types of SSL certificates meet different security needs:

 

  1. Domain Validation (DV) SSL certificate:
    The most basic option. A DV SSL certificate verifies domain ownership and is ideal for blogs and personal sites. 

  2. Organization Validation (OV) SSL certificate: 
    Provides a higher level of trust by verifying both domain ownership and business legitimacy. 

  3. Extended Validation (EV) SSL certificate: 
    Offers the highest level of trust through rigorous legal and organizational verification—ideal for businesses handling sensitive data.

  4. Wildcard SSL certificate: 
    Secures your main domain and all subdomains under it with a single certificate.

 

When deciding which SSL certificate to buy, consider your website's function, the type of data you collect, and your business needs. A DV SSL certificate may be enough for simple blogs or personal sites. An OV SSL certificate is ideal for small businesses and eCommerce stores. For maximum trust and legal assurance, especially in finance or healthcare, choose an EV SSL certificate. Need to cover multiple subdomains? A Wildcard SSL certificate provides broad, cost-effective coverage.

 

Once you buy an SSL certificate, installation is easy through your hosting control panel. Follow our step-by-step guide  in the Help Center or reach out to our expert support team. Whether you're installing a DV, EV, or Wildcard SSL certificate, we’re here to help.

 

If your SSL certificate expires, your website becomes vulnerable to cyber threats, and users will see a “Not Secure” warning. This can damage trust and SEO performance. To maintain secure HTTPS encryption and protect sensitive data, always renew your SSL certificate before it expires.

A “non-secure” browser warning appears when your site lacks an active SSL certificate. Without SSL, data like passwords and credit card numbers travel in plain text, making them easy targets for hackers. Installing an HTTPS certificate (SSL) eliminates these warnings, secures your site, and builds customer trust. This is especially important as search engines flag unsecured websites and may lower their rankings. 

No. A Wildcard SSL certificate secures your main domain and all its subdomains under a single certificate. It’s a cost-effective and efficient way to maintain consistent security across your entire site—no need to manage separate SSL certificates for each subdomain.

Using an SSL certificate—especially one that enables HTTPS—can improve your SEO. Google considers HTTPS a positive ranking signal, and SSL helps build trust and reduce bounce rates. SSL also supports faster loading speeds via HTTP/2 and ensures mobile compatibility, both of which impact SEO. Whether it's a DV SSL certificate, EV SSL certificate, or Wildcard SSL, adding encryption is a smart long-term SEO strategy..

Yes! Whether you're looking to buy an SSL certificate for a personal blog, a small business, or a large enterprise, Network Solutions offers multiple pricing options to meet your needs. From DV to EV SSL certificates, or even a Wildcard SSL certificate for subdomain coverage, we help you find the right fit. All certificates support HTTPS and can help improve SEO.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.