Discuss your business goals and create a pay-per-click (PPC) strategy during a one-on-one consultation with one of our experts.
Using keyword research, we'll use phrases potential customers are searching to create compelling ads targeted to the local, regional or national market you serve.
Keep a pulse on your campaign with on-demand reporting. You'll have campaign performance insights at your fingertips to help understand how visitors are finding your website.
As time goes on, we analyze the results and make improvements to your PPC advertising campaign to make it even more effective.
We can use your existing website as a reference to build on our builder or design on WordPress. However, we can’t use existing builders other than WordPress.PPC stands for Pay-Per-Click, an internet marketing strategy in which advertisers pay a fee each time one of their ads is clicked on. Essentially, it’s a way to pay for visits to your website, rather than attempting to “earn” those visits organically with SEO.
PPC is great way to increase your online presence, especially if your website is new. In this article, we give you tips on building your web presence and explain how PPC is important to that strategy.
PPC may or may not be right for everyone depending on your business’s unique situation. Call our experts who will help you determine what your business needs are based on your goals. With that said if people are searching for you on Google, PPC is relevant. These are some of the industries that benefit from having a pay-per-click campaign:
Campaigns with budgets starting at $500 will receive a dedicated PPC Account Manager. Certified Google Ads experts are available to help even if your account manager isn’t available. For campaigns that have budgets under $400, you will have access to a team of certified PPC experts for support.
Your PPC campaigns will run based on your budget and determined timeframe. You can turn off and start new ads or make adjustments to current ads as your business needs change over time. You can also adjust your budget whenever you need to.
No! In fact, our experts work to make sure your ads appear at the best time of day for your business based on budget and availability.
This depends on your location, industry, and how many competitors are in your space who are also running PPC ads. Our budgets start as low as $300.
Both SEO and PPC are valuable strategies to get you in front of visitors on Google. The main difference in results is where you appear on the search results page. PPC will ensure you are placed high on the page regardless of your organic rankings. SEO will help you rank higher in the non-paid area of the search.
PPC is great for new websites that have just launched. It will help you get found online quickly as your site gets indexed in the search engines.