We can use your existing website as a reference to build on our builder or design on WordPress. However, we can’t use existing builders other than WordPress.PPC stands for Pay-Per-Click, an internet marketing strategy in which advertisers pay a fee each time one of their ads is clicked on. Essentially, it’s a way to pay for visits to your website, rather than attempting to “earn” those visits organically with SEO.



PPC is great way to increase your online presence, especially if your website is new. In this article, we give you tips on building your web presence and explain how PPC is important to that strategy.