How does trademark protection work?
AdultBlock safeguards your brand from infringement in adult-themed spaces by blocking the registration of your trademarks with .XXX, .SEX, .PORN, or .ADULT domains. AdultBlock+ further enhances protection by covering all trademark-related labels and look-alike variations of your brand name.
GlobalBlock, the world's first unified domain blocking service, instantly blocks all available names matching your brand, ensuring strong protection for brand owners. By removing blocked domains from availability, it prevents others from hijacking your brand identity.
What you get with trademark protection
Powerful Brand Protection
Blocks the registration of your trademark with .XXX, .SEX, .PORN, and .ADULT domain extensions
Continuous Monitoring
Monitors and blocks new registration attempts for the duration of the term
24/7 Track and Block
Automatically blocks newly expired registrations as they become available
Includes Premium Domains
Secure both general TLDs and Premium domains at no additional cost.
Flexible Terms
Choose the term that works best for you with 1,3,5, or 10-year term options.
Saves Money
Less costly when compared to registering a domain for each label separately.
With the rise of malicious activity and abuse online, trademark protection is necessary to protect your brand equity and reputation. When considering all of the efforts, time and money put into building your brand, the damage when associated with negative or pornographic materials could be catastrophic and take years, legal battles and thousands of dollars to bounce back. By leveraging trademark protection as a part of your brand strategy, you are taking proactive steps to safeguarding your reputation.
AdultBlock and AdultBlock+ block the domain registration of adult-themed versions of your trademarked brand. This comprehensive block costs less than registering them separately and blocks the registration name listed in the WHOIS directory.
AdultBlock blocks the exact match of one label from being registered with the (4) most popular adult domain extensions, .xxx, .sex, .porn, and .adult for a total of four blocks. AdultBlock+ blocks all labels associated with a trademark from being registered with the same adult tlds, .xxx, .sex, .porn, and .adult PLUS unlimited variations, scripts, and look-a-like characters for a comprehensive block in the multitude of thousands.
Trademark holders with a valid Signed Mark Data (SMD) file issued by the Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) qualify for the trademark protection with AdultBlock or AdultBlock+.
Yes. Premium domains are included at no additional cost. It automatically blocks any additional dropped names while the block service is in place.
No. The AdultBlock+ service will block all labels for a trademark.
AdultBlock+ blocks similar and look-alike characters such as replacing an ‘L’ with a ‘1’ and an ‘E’ with a ‘3’, as well as typo variations. IDN characters, homoglyphs and scripts in over 20 different languages are blocked based on characters available today along with any future language character sets that become available.
Your private information is concealed from spammers and hackers in the WHOIS database. All blocked domains will include the following message: “This name subscribes to the AdultBlock product; therefore, this name is not available for registration”.
These products are available in 1, 3, 5, and 10 year protection terms.
Domains that are currently registered cannot be blocked until the name is deleted or expires. However, the AdultBlock service will continuously monitor and block names as they become available for the direction of your term.
A Signed Mark Data (SMD) file is a string of public and encrypted characters which serves as an authentication key. This file is generated by the Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) once the trademark record and the proof of use have been verified. This file is required in order to sign up for the AdultBlock and AdultBlock+ services for marks not previously covered by the Sunrise B block. Learn More.
Network Solutions is an accredited partner and reseller of AdultBlock and AdultBlock+ services, provided by Minds + Machines Group Limited’s ICM Registry. Minds + Machines Group Limited (LSE:MMX), commonly known as MMX, offers a portfolio of over 30 ICANN approved domain extensions.
GlobalBlock helps protect your brand by blocking similar domain registrations across hundreds of domain extensions. This locks your brand name before anyone else can grab it.
You can use GlobalBlock for various rights like registered trademarks, company names, unregistered trademarks, and even celebrity names, as long as they’re at least three characters long.
GlobalBlock+ gives you extra protection by blocking lookalike domains, like those with tricky characters that could deceive users (for example, using "1" for "l"). GlobalBlock gives you basic protection, but GlobalBlock+ takes it further.
It blocks lookalike domains where characters like "1" replace "l," "0" replaces "O," or other visually similar characters. It also stops tricky substitutions like "м" for the Latin "m."
If you’re already using services like DPML or AdultBlock, GlobalBlock can work alongside them for an extra layer of protection, and you can even upgrade to get more features.
Yes, GlobalBlock will automatically block premium names.
No, it only blocks available domain names. However, GlobalBlock's Priority Auto-Catch tracks domain availability and adds blocked domains to your protection once they’re back.
Getting started is simple! Just reach out to a GlobalBlock team member to sign up, and they’ll guide you through the process.
When a domain is blocked by GlobalBlock, the WHOIS will show a message saying, "This name subscribes to the GlobalBlock product; therefore, this name is not available for registration."