Domain Management

  • Simplify processes with a dedicated account manager
  • Protect your brand and minimize security threats
  • Maximize your domain portfolio investment

What is Platinum Domain Portfolio Management?

We take a personalized approach to help you get the most out of your domain portfolio while keeping an eye on any vulnerabilities to ensure your security is top-notch.

Your dedicated account manager will l be on the lookout for growth opportunities and ways to strengthen your brand and trademarks against potential risks.

Plus, you’ll get access to our advanced domain name registrar services to manage and protect your domain investments even better.

Platinum Exclusive benefits

Dedicated account manager to prioritize your needs

Your personal contact will ensure your goals are always front and center.

Brand protection recommendations

We’ll provide tailored advice to keep your brand safe from potential threats.

Security strategies to mitigate risk

Our proactive approach helps safeguard your assets from vulnerabilities.

DNS Management

Domain portfolio management

We’ll help you optimize your domain collection for maximum value and efficiency.

Personalized Support

Customized account statements

Receive clear, personalized reports to keep you informed about your portfolio’s performance.

Website Work

Quarterly business reviews

We’ll touch base regularly to assess progress and adjust strategies as needed.

Why Network Solutions?

Established
in 1979

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

The Platinum program is an exclusive portfolio management service dedicated to protecting your brand and digital property.

As a member of the Platinum Program, you will have a dedicated account manager who will work with you to manage your comprehensive suite of products, protect your brand equity, provide security, and instill confidence and trust online. Industry experts managing your portfolio will allow you to focus on your core business functions.

Platinum membership includes:

  • Priority issue resolution with your dedicated account manager
  • Brand protection recommendations
  • Security strategies to mitigate risk
  • Domain portfolio management
  • Customized account statements
  • Quarterly business reviews

Call and speak to an expert who will evaluate your account at 1-855-250-6149.

Domain portfolio management also known as domain account management or domain management services is when an industry expert evaluates and improves the performance of your domain portfolio for you. This process will optimize efficiency and reduce risk, ensuring your domains do not accidentally expire and are leveraged to bring the most value to your organization

Included in domain management are routine reviews to verify contact and billing information are correct and up to date. Advanced setting configurations are managed for you. Brand and trademark protection strategies and security threats are identified so your domain portfolio works for you.

