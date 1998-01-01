Add a layer of security to protect your investment and secure your domain for one year if something unexpected happens and you’re unable to renew.
Protects you from losing your domains due to incorrect credit card, failed billing, outdated account contacts, or other payment problems.
Domain Expiration Protection shields you from any fees that might be associated with reinstating or redeeming your domain.
If you don't want to use an existing domain name, search for a new domain.
For over 40 years, we've helped professionals like you succeed online. Access industry-leading expertise and world-class tools today.