Accelerate Your Profits as a Network Solutions Affiliate

Join today and start earning by promoting our top-rated digital solutions - including Website Builder, Hosting, Website Design, eCommerce, and more.

Why Partner with Network Solutions?

Free & Easy to Join

Signing up is quick, simple, and completely free—it’s just an easy way to start earning.

Reliable Tracking

Track your referrals and commissions with the industry’s most accurate platform.

Trusted Brand

Promote products from a well-established leader in domain registration and web services.

Big Commissions, No Limits

Get a payout for each qualifying purchase through your link, with no cap on how much you can earn.

Diverse Product Offering

Promote a wide range of services, including domains, hosting, website builders, SSL certificates, and more.

Marketing Tips & Easy Setup

Access high-quality creative materials and start promoting with no technical skills required.

How It Works

Step 1: Join the Program

Get started by signing up through our affiliate partner platform, Impact.com – it’s fast, easy, and completely free!

Step 2: Promote Our Services

Utilize our logos, banners and text links to share Network Solutions products with your audience. We’ll provide you with unique tracking links and ads to put on your website.

Step 3: Earn Commissions

Receive earnings for each qualifying purchase made through your affiliate links.

Why Network Solutions?

Established
in 1979

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

Live Technical
Support

Frequently asked questions

An affiliate program is a partnership where you earn commissions for promoting a company's products or services. As an affiliate, you share a unique referral link with your audience, and when someone makes a purchase through that link, you earn a commission. 

 

Our affiliate program lets you earn money by directing customers to our website. There are no fees to join, and setting up your affiliate links is easy, so it's a completely risk-free opportunity for you. 

We encourage all interested sites to apply to our program. However, we will need to approve your site before you can participate. We typically look for sites that target small businesses or internet/technology products. We do not accept adult, warez, software pirating, ROM, emulator sites, or sites which promote or engage in illegal, hateful, or racist content and activity. 

Yes, non-US websites are accepted in our affiliate program. 

You can promote Network Solutions through links on your website or blog, paid search, social media, email marketing, and much more if you follow our marketing guidelines. Please read our terms and conditions in your affiliate account for more details on our marketing guidelines. 

