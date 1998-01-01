How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

Network Solutions live chat

Your direct line to expert, award-winning support

Need help fast? Our trusted support team is standing by to answer your questions and get you back to business—quickly and confidently.

Visit our knowledge base
hero
Trustpilot
Trustpilot
chat with us

Why chat with us?

Get real support from real experts

Our live chat connects you with knowledgeable support specialists—no runaround. Whether you're troubleshooting an issue or need help understanding your services, we’re here to help.

 

What you can expect:

 

 

  • Instant answers for account, billing, domains, hosting, and more
  • Fast, reliable response times—no long hold music here
  • Award-winning support backed by years of industry experience
  • Expert guidance to help you get the most from your online presence

Trusted by millions of customers

Trustpilot

When we’re available

Chat hours:

Monday–Friday: 8 AM – 8 PM ET

Saturday–Sunday: 9 AM – 5 PM ET 

Estimated wait time: Typically under 2 minutes 

 

 

Need help now?

Our team is ready to support you—wherever you are in your online journey. Whether it’s a simple fix or a complex question, we’re just a click away.

Or explore common solutions in our knowledge base

availability

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

Network Solutions ® is a registered trademark of Network Solutions, LLC.
All other trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.

© Copyright 1998 - Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 