Our end of service date was September 30, 2025. This means you can no longer login.
Typepad customers who paid for a year of service that extended beyond the shutdown date have been issued pro-rated refunds. You may need to contact your bank for further details if you do not see the refund on your statement. If you did not have a valid credit card on file, we may not have been able to process your refund.
Unfortunately, you can no longer access your files and there will be no extensions beyond the end of service date.
Typepad Domains is a reseller for LogicBoxes. All domains registered with Typepad Domains will be transferred to Reseller Club, another LogicBoxes partner, on October 27. If this applies to you, you will receive emails from Reseller Club with more information.
You do not need to transfer your domain away from LogicBoxes because you will be able to continue managing it through Reseller Club. Instead, to use your domain with your new blog service or platform, you would log in to Typepad Domains (before October 27) or Reseller Club (after October 27), remove the CNAME record that is pointed to Typepad, then configure the domain to point to your new blog service or platform. Check with that service to determine what their requirements are.
In order to use your domain with your new blog service or platform, you will need to go to your registrar and remove the CNAME record that is pointed to Typepad, then configure the domain to point to your new blog service or platform. Check with that service to determine what their requirements are.
If you're a reader, not a blogger, looking for a specific blog, please contact the blogger directly to learn where the blogs have been reposted.
