Domain Name Prices

Get the domain name you really want. Standard pricing applies, but premium domains may cost more based on demand. Compare domain name pricing and renewal rates to get started.

Domain Extensions (TLD) Registration Price Renewal Price Minimum Term

Frequently asked questions    

Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere from around $10 to $20 per year for common TLDs like .com during the initial registration period. Some newer or less common TLDs might be available for even less.

At Network Solutions, we strive to offer competitive pricing across a wide range of TLDs. You can explore our domain search tool to compare prices for the specific domain name and extension you're interested in.

Popular and often affordable TLDs include .com, .net, and .org. Newer, niche-specific options like .online or .site can also be budget friendly.

No. Prices vary based on popularity, registry fees, and the uniqueness of the extension.

