Why is .ART perfect for galleries, creators, and portfolios?

If your work is creative, your domain should be too. A .art domain is a natural fit for artists, galleries, and makers who want their name to reflect what they create. It’s expressive, memorable, and built to showcase your work.

Frequently asked questions

A .art domain is made for creatives. It’s a space online for artists, galleries, museums, designers, and anyone working in the visual, digital, or performing arts. It puts the focus on your work and helps your audience instantly connect it to art.

Yes, they’re a great choice if you want your website to reflect creativity and professionalism. A .art domain shows you’re part of the arts world and gives your site a more personal and polished feel compared to generic extensions.

Everyone from independent artists to major institutions. You’ll find painters, photographers, digital creators, curators, and even art schools using .art domains.

Definitely. It’s short, memorable, and clearly signals what your site is about. Whether you're selling your art, promoting an event, or building a portfolio, a .art domain makes your website feel more relevant and creative.

