How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

Register Your .COM Domain

Get online today with a new .COM domain name

Buy a .COM website with Network Solutions

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Why should you choose a .COM domain?

The .com was one of the first TLDs introduced in 1985. Its name is derived from commercial, which explains its original purpose for domains registered by commercial organizations and businesses. The .com has gained immense popularity due to its intent and being one of the earliest domain extensions available. Today, the extension is the go-to for millions of people around the world.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Secure your .COM domain today

There are still a ton of .com domain names available. If you're on the search for a new domain name, we recommend keeping it short and relatable. You want your website to be easy to remember, so use words and phrases that will keep it top of your customers' minds.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Get started with your .COM

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

There are no technical or SEO advantages of one domain over another. Google and other search engines won’t favor your site just because it is a .com.

The .com domains were one of the original top-level domains (TLDs) introduced in January 1985, and more than 150 million .com domains have been registered since their release. This popularity is one of the reasons many business owners feel a .com TLD is necessary- the extension can provide recognition and trust for their new websites and brands.
 

The .com part of the URL is called the top-level domain (TLD) or the domain name extension. It is among the highest levels within the hierarchal Domain Name System (DNS) after the root domain. There are over 1,500 TLDs available, and they can be loosely characterized by countries, categories, and multi-organizations.
 

The .com was one of the first TLDs introduced in 1985. Its name is derived from commercial, which explains its original purpose for domains registered by commercial organizations and businesses. The .com has gained immense popularity due to its intent and being one of the earliest domain extensions available. Today, the extension is the go-to for millions of people around the world.
 

No. TLDs are not a direct ranking factor. Older domains that have a history of staying within Google’s guidelines may rank better, but that’s because Google prefers authoritative brands - not the TLD that were used. Google has directly stated that alternative TLDs do not directly affect a website’s rankings or performance, but your audience’s perception should still play a role in your final decision making. The .com TLD provides a sense of familiarity, professionalism, and trust for newer audiences that you find necessary.
 

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.