The .com was one of the first TLDs introduced in 1985. Its name is derived from commercial, which explains its original purpose for domains registered by commercial organizations and businesses. The .com has gained immense popularity due to its intent and being one of the earliest domain extensions available. Today, the extension is the go-to for millions of people around the world.
There are no technical or SEO advantages of one domain over another. Google and other search engines won’t favor your site just because it is a .com.
The .com domains were one of the original top-level domains (TLDs) introduced in January 1985, and more than 150 million .com domains have been registered since their release. This popularity is one of the reasons many business owners feel a .com TLD is necessary- the extension can provide recognition and trust for their new websites and brands.
The .com part of the URL is called the top-level domain (TLD) or the domain name extension. It is among the highest levels within the hierarchal Domain Name System (DNS) after the root domain. There are over 1,500 TLDs available, and they can be loosely characterized by countries, categories, and multi-organizations.
No. TLDs are not a direct ranking factor. Older domains that have a history of staying within Google’s guidelines may rank better, but that’s because Google prefers authoritative brands - not the TLD that were used. Google has directly stated that alternative TLDs do not directly affect a website’s rankings or performance, but your audience’s perception should still play a role in your final decision making. The .com TLD provides a sense of familiarity, professionalism, and trust for newer audiences that you find necessary.