How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .ORG DOMAIN

Buy a .ORG domain with Network Solutions

Leave a legacy with a .ORG domain name

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Make the world a better place with .ORG

A .ORG domain is great for those who want to inspire change. Whether you're a non-profit organization or a community project, it shows your commitment to a cause and connects you like-minded individuals, communities, groups, and organizations.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Ready to make a change with .ORG?

A .ORG domain shows you’re committed to a cause. It helps build credibility and trust. It's the go-to choice for non-profits and anyone looking to make a real difference online.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Claim your .ORG domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.com

Leverage the recognition of a .com domain

Search .com domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

To register a .org domain, choose an accredited domain registrar, check for availability your desired domain name, and complete the registration process with necessary contact and payment information.

A .org domain name must be between 3 and 63 characters long, consisting of letters, numbers, and hyphens. Special characters are not allowed.

Yes, individuals and organizations worldwide can register a .org domain. However, registrants from outside the United States may need to provide a local address for services as a minimum requirement.

If a .org domain is not renewed, it will continue to function for 30 days post-expiration. After 30 days, the domain will be suspended, and it will be open for registration if not renewed within 90 days.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.