Leave a legacy with a .ORG domain name
A .ORG domain is great for those who want to inspire change. Whether you're a non-profit organization or a community project, it shows your commitment to a cause and connects you like-minded individuals, communities, groups, and organizations.
To register a .org domain, choose an accredited domain registrar, check for availability your desired domain name, and complete the registration process with necessary contact and payment information.
A .org domain name must be between 3 and 63 characters long, consisting of letters, numbers, and hyphens. Special characters are not allowed.
Yes, individuals and organizations worldwide can register a .org domain. However, registrants from outside the United States may need to provide a local address for services as a minimum requirement.
If a .org domain is not renewed, it will continue to function for 30 days post-expiration. After 30 days, the domain will be suspended, and it will be open for registration if not renewed within 90 days.