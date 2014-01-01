How can we help you today?
Buy a .DISCOUNT domain with Network Solutions

Make your deals visible today with a .DISCOUNT domain

Launch your .DISCOUNT domain today

.DISCOUNT is ideal for businesses that promote deals, sales, or low prices because it clearly tells customers they’re in the right place to save money.

Why is .DISCOUNT the ideal domain for you?

The .discount was launched in 2014 for businesses that focus on sales and deals. It tells people right away that your website is about saving money.

Frequently asked questions

A .DISCOUNT domain is designed for businesses and websites that offer deals, promotions, or discounted products and services. It signals to visitors that the site focuses on savings and special offers.

The .DISCOUNT domain is open for registration to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no specific eligibility requirements or restrictions.

Yes, it has some rules. A .DISCOUNT domain must be 1 to 63 characters long. You can use letters, numbers, and hyphens, but not special characters. Hyphens can't be in the third and fourth spots.

No, but indicating the site's focus on discounts and deals can improve user trust and recognize your site as relevent to what they're looking for.

