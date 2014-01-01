How can we help you today?
The .DOMAINS is ideal because it tells people right away that your site is about domain services. It makes your business easier to recognize, remember, and trust.

The .DOMAINS became available in 2014 to give domain sellers, registrars, and marketplaces a clear and relevant name for their services. It's built for the domain industry to make online branding easier and more direct.

Anyone can register a .DOMAINS domain. There are no specific restrictions or requirements based on geography or profession. It's open to anyone interested in creating a domain-related website.

A .DOMAINS domain helps your site stand out, builds trust, and shows you offer domain services. It’s a strong choice for registrars, resellers, and domain investors.

Yes. .DOMAINS names should be 1 to 63 characters long. You can use letters, numbers, and hyphens, but not special characters. Hyphens can't be in the third and fourth spots.

TLDs don't have direct impact on your ranking but it can help you get more clicks. Having a domain extension that's relevant to your industry makes it easier for your target audience to recognize you and the services you offer.

