Your European presence starts with .EU

Show the world where you belong

Make it clear where you’re coming from—and where you’re headed. A .EU domain projects trust, professionalism, and pride in your European roots. Whether you’re scaling or just getting started, it’s a powerful choice that resonates. Make your move before the best names are gone.

Success starts with .EU

Other TLDs aim wide. .EU aims true. For businesses that are proud to serve Europe—or proud to be from Europe—a .EU domain helps you stand out with intention. It adds a layer of trust, relevance, and clarity that generic domains just can’t match. Make every visit to your site feel like a welcome home.

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Go continental with .EU

Frequently asked questions

Not everyone. To register a .eu domain, you must be within the European Union or the European Economic Area (EEA). That includes individuals, businesses, and organizations with a legal presence in any EU or EEA member state.

Yes, .EU domains are considered safe and secure.

They’re managed by EURid, a nonprofit organization appointed by the European Commission.

Not exactly. While the European Union backs .EU and operates under EU oversight, it’s not a government-exclusive domain like .GOV. It’s a regional top-level domain (TLD) available to the public—both individuals and organizations—within the EU and EEA.

