Your European presence starts with .EU
Make it clear where you’re coming from—and where you’re headed. A .EU domain projects trust, professionalism, and pride in your European roots. Whether you’re scaling or just getting started, it’s a powerful choice that resonates. Make your move before the best names are gone.
Other TLDs aim wide. .EU aims true. For businesses that are proud to serve Europe—or proud to be from Europe—a .EU domain helps you stand out with intention. It adds a layer of trust, relevance, and clarity that generic domains just can’t match. Make every visit to your site feel like a welcome home.
Not everyone. To register a .eu domain, you must be within the European Union or the European Economic Area (EEA). That includes individuals, businesses, and organizations with a legal presence in any EU or EEA member state.
Yes, .EU domains are considered safe and secure.
They’re managed by EURid, a nonprofit organization appointed by the European Commission.
Not exactly. While the European Union backs .EU and operates under EU oversight, it’s not a government-exclusive domain like .GOV. It’s a regional top-level domain (TLD) available to the public—both individuals and organizations—within the EU and EEA.