How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .HOST DOMAIN

Buy a .HOST domain with Network Solutions

Get online with a .host domain name

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Grab your .HOST domain now

Your opportunities for the perfect .host domain are endless. It's your chance to grab a domain that speaks for your business and help you stand out online.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why choose a .HOST domain for your web hosting business?

The .host domain is the backbone of your online identity. It tells visitors exactly what you offer: web hosting services, cloud services, and other tech solutions. The .host is clear, professional, and built for your industry.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Take it live with .HOST

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .host domain is a top-level domain (TLD) suitable for web hosting providers, cloud services, and tech pltaforms.

While it's beneficial for businesses like hosting providers and cloud platforms, anyone can register and use a .host for their business website.

Yes, if your goal is to stand out and give a clearer, more relevant brand identity. A .com is general and widely used, while .host is more specific for the web hosting niche.

No. Like all TLDs, the cost to buy a .host domain varies by registrar. Search for your desired .host domain at Network Solutions for affordable prices.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.