Get online with a .host domain name
Your opportunities for the perfect .host domain are endless. It's your chance to grab a domain that speaks for your business and help you stand out online.
The .host domain is a top-level domain (TLD) suitable for web hosting providers, cloud services, and tech pltaforms.
While it's beneficial for businesses like hosting providers and cloud platforms, anyone can register and use a .host for their business website.
Yes, if your goal is to stand out and give a clearer, more relevant brand identity. A .com is general and widely used, while .host is more specific for the web hosting niche.
No. Like all TLDs, the cost to buy a .host domain varies by registrar. Search for your desired .host domain at Network Solutions for affordable prices.