Embrace local roots while connecting globally
A .JP domain is ideal for small businesses, local communities, neighborhood shops, artists, cultural groups, and even international brands with a foothold in Japan. It adds local credibility and helps your site show up in regional searches. Want to build trust with Japanese customers? Start with a domain they recognize.
The .JP domain is Japan's country code top-level domain (ccTLD), used by individuals and organizations with a presence in Japan.
Individuals or entities with a physical address in Japan are eligible to register a .JP domain.
A .JP domain can enhance credibility and trust among Japanese consumers, indicating a local presence and commitment to the Japanese market.
While TLDs do not directly boost SEO, using a .JP domain may still positively improve local search visbility. It makes it easier for Japanese users to find you.