Embrace local roots while connecting globally

Get a domain that speaks to Japan

A .JP domain is ideal for small businesses, local communities, neighborhood shops, artists, cultural groups, and even international brands with a foothold in Japan. It adds local credibility and helps your site show up in regional searches. Want to build trust with Japanese customers? Start with a domain they recognize.

Why choose a .JP domain?

.JP has grown into a digital symbol of reliability, aside from being Japan's official TLD. It’s how local businesses, artisans, and cultural groups mark their territory online. A .jp domain tells your visitors: “We’re here, we’re trusted, and we speak your language.”

Frequently asked questions

The .JP domain is Japan's country code top-level domain (ccTLD), used by individuals and organizations with a presence in Japan.

Individuals or entities with a physical address in Japan are eligible to register a .JP domain.

A .JP domain can enhance credibility and trust among Japanese consumers, indicating a local presence and commitment to the Japanese market.

While TLDs do not directly boost SEO, using a .JP domain may still positively improve local search visbility. It makes it easier for Japanese users to find you.

