Connect with Mexico with .MX

Reach customers in Mexico with .mx. Show them you're part of the community—local and ready to do business.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why is the .MX domain a good choice?

.mx fits perfectly if you're doing business in Mexico. It shows you’re in tune with the market. Whether you’re starting or growing, .mx helps you connect better with Mexican consumers.

Get local with .MX

Frequently asked questions

A .mx domain helps establish a strong local presence in Mexico, enhancing credibility and trust among Mexican users. It can also make it easier for customers in Mexico to find your website.

.mx domains are open for all and there are no specific restrictions for registration. However, if you're considering a specific second-level domain like .edu.mx or .gob.mx, you must be eligible.

A .mx domain won't directly affect SEO, but it may help users understand that you serve the locals of Mexico. This eventually improves user trust and get more clicks, which can improve your SEO perfomance.

You won't find any restrictions for registering an .mx domain. Just make sure you follow the standard registration rules, such as avoiding special characters

