REGISTER YOUR .PH DOMAIN

Buy a .PH domain with Network Solutions

Build trust with local Filipino customers

Connect with millions in the Philippines

A .ph domain makes your site feel truly local. You can be a local business building a homegrown brand, expats launching ventures in the Philippines, or a global company looking to connect with Filipino customers.

Your gateway to the Philippines

Filipino customers are more likely to trust and click on local websites. A .ph domain shows you're based in the Philippines or doing business in the country — making it easier to connect with them and build credibility fast.

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Make your mark in .PH

Frequently asked questions

.ph is the country code top-level domain for the Philippines.

Anyone can register, but it's particularly beneficial for those targeting the Filipino market.

Yes, including .com.ph, .net.ph, and .org.ph and the like.

It establishes a strong local presence and trust among Filipinos.

