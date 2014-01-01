Put your name on the menu with a .restaurant domain
When you're naming your restaurant’s website, go with something short, clear, and easy to search. A .restaurant domain already does the heavy lifting by instantly telling people what your business is about. It looks professional, feels relevant, and helps your name stick in your customers' minds.
The .restaurant domain extension is a top-level domain (TLD) created specifically for restaurants and food-related businesses. It was launched in 2014 to help restaurants build a relevant and recognizable online presence. With .restaurant, visitors immediately understand what your site is about—making it easier to attract diners, showcase menus, and grow your brand.
Yes—if you run a restaurant, catering service, ghost kitchen, or any food-focused brand, a .restaurant domain is a strong choice. It clearly communicates your business type, looks professional, and helps your website stand out from common .com domains.
Anyone can register a .restaurant domain. There are no special restrictions, but it’s especially valuable for restaurant owners, food entrepreneurs, and hospitality businesses who want a web address that matches their industry.
A .restaurant domain typically costs around $30 to $80 per year, depending on the registrar and add-ons. At Network Solutions, you can check availability and register your domain with flexible pricing and support.