Build more connections with .tel
A .tel domain lets individuals and businesses publish and manage their contact information directly in the Domain Name System (DNS).
Unlike other domains, .tel domains store all contact information directly within the DNS. This feature allows for instant access to contact details without additional web hosting or development.
Generally, there are no specific restrictions for registering a .tel domain.
.tel domains are open for registration to everyone, but they are particularly useful for those who want to keep their contact information in an easily accessible online location.