REGISTER YOUR .WEDDING DOMAIN

Buy a .WEDDING domain with Network Solutions

Commit on a .wedding domain

Reserve your happy-ever-after online

Wedding dates fill up fast! Secure your .wedding domain today and create a beautiful space for your services and unforgettable memories.

Why say yes to a .WEDDING domain?

A .wedding domain is a dedicated web domain for event planners, wedding organizers, and vendors in the bridal industry. It shows professionalism and relevance, which helps couples find and trust your services.

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Tie it all together on .WEDDING

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .wedding domain is a top-level domain made for all things wedding. It's good for planners, photographers, florists, and anyone offering wedding services. Couples getting married can also get one to build a website exclusively for their big day.

Yes. If you're in the wedding industry, a .wedding will help you tell visitors what your site is about, right from your web address.

It depends per registrar. At Network Solutions, you can get a .wedding around $39.99. You can also opt to get add ons like Domain Privacy + Protection and Domain Expiration Protection to keep you domain safe.

Anyone can register a .wedding domain. There are no specific requirements and limitations on a .wedding domain.

