Commit on a .wedding domain
Wedding dates fill up fast! Secure your .wedding domain today and create a beautiful space for your services and unforgettable memories.
The .wedding domain is a top-level domain made for all things wedding. It's good for planners, photographers, florists, and anyone offering wedding services. Couples getting married can also get one to build a website exclusively for their big day.
Yes. If you're in the wedding industry, a .wedding will help you tell visitors what your site is about, right from your web address.
It depends per registrar. At Network Solutions, you can get a .wedding around $39.99. You can also opt to get add ons like Domain Privacy + Protection and Domain Expiration Protection to keep you domain safe.
Anyone can register a .wedding domain. There are no specific requirements and limitations on a .wedding domain.