How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .WIN DOMAIN

Buy a .WIN domain with Network Solutions

Everyone loves a .win domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Take your .WIN before you lose them

The race to win an attention-grabbing domain is on. Secure your .win domain today to stand out and build a brand around success and excitement.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why .WIN is your winning move

Whether you're running a gaming site or a sweepstakes campaign, .win sends a bold, positive message. It’s short, memorable, and perfect for platforms that's all about winning.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Set yourself up for success with .WIN

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

As the name suggest, it's all about winning. The .win domain is a top-level domain designed for websites for gaming or competition.

Yes. The .win domain is bold, fun, and easy to remember. If winning is part of your message, use a .win domain extension.

Prices can vary depending on where you buy it. At Network Solutions, you can get a .win domain for as low as $39.99.

There are no specific industry limitations or special requirements to own one. If it fits your vibe, it’s yours to claim.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.