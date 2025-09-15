How can we help you today?
Zip Cloud has closed. Your next chapter starts here.

Partner with Network Solutions to keep your domain, website, and brand moving forward. With us, you get the stability, expertise, and flexibility to grow with confidence.

Frequently asked questions    

Our end of service date was September 15, 2025. This means you can no longer log in.

If your service was active at the end of service date, you should expect a pro-rated refund based on the amount of time left in your term. All refunds are sent back to the payment method we have on file. You may need to contact your bank for further details if you do not see the refund post to your account.

Unfortunately, you can no longer access your files and there will be no extensions beyond the end of service date.

We do not have a recommendation for an alternative solution at this time.

All of the backup data will be purged. For UK Customers, your backup data will be put into cold storage as required. For other privacy concerns, contact [email protected].

If you have any questions that aren’t answered in the above FAQ section, please reach out to:
[email protected]

