How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .AI DOMAIN

Buy a .AI domain with Network Solutions

Give your AI-dea the domain it deserves

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Make your next big idea stand out with a .AI domain

There are tons of smart, future-facing .ai names still out there. Find one that fits what you're building and helps your ideas stick.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why .AI is the smart choice for artificial intelligence startups

Originally the country code for Anguilla, .ai is now the domain of choice for tech and AI-focused brands. If you work with software, data, or anything innovative, a .ai domain gives your name a fresh, clever edge. It’s short, sharp, and right in tune with where tech is headed.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Launch your next idea with .AI

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .ai domain is often used by businesses and developers working in artificial intelligence. Even though it’s technically the country code for Anguilla, it’s become the go-to domain for startups, platforms, and tools in the AI space.

Yes, .ai is a secure and trusted domain extension. It’s managed by the government of Anguilla and follows standard security protocols, just like any other well-established domain.

The .ai domain helps companies instantly show they’re part of the artificial intelligence space. It’s short, easy to remember, and gives a modern, tech-forward impression that fits perfectly with AI-related products and services.

A .ai domain is a great choice for AI startups, research labs, software developers, machine learning projects, or any business working with artificial intelligence or emerging tech. If your brand is built around innovation, this domain helps highlight that right from the URL.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.