Broadcast your brand with a .AM domain
A .am domain is a smart way to show your connection to Armenia. Choose something that’s simple, memorable, and easy to type. It helps your audience find you faster and feel like they’re exactly where they should be.
A great fit if your website is meant for people in Armenia. The name feels familiar, adds local relevance, and keeps your web address clear and purposeful. Whether it’s for business, content, or community, a .am domain name helps you connect with the right audience.
The .am domain is the country code top-level domain for Armenia. It’s often used by Armenian businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to represent their connection to the country online.
Yes, you don’t have to live in Armenia to register a .am domain. It’s open to anyone around the world, which makes it a flexible choice for both local use and creative branding.
Besides representing Armenian websites, .am domains are sometimes used for creative branding, like audio or radio-related sites. That’s because “AM” is also a common abbreviation for amplitude modulation and morning time slots.
If you have a business in Armenia, serve an Armenian audience, or want to build a strong local presence, a .am domain makes perfect sense. It’s also worth considering if you want a short, unique domain that stands out globally.