How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .AM DOMAIN

Buy a .AM domain with Network Solutions

Broadcast your brand with a .AM domain

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Put your name on the map with a .AM domain

A .am domain is a smart way to show your connection to Armenia. Choose something that’s simple, memorable, and easy to type. It helps your audience find you faster and feel like they’re exactly where they should be.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Looking for a short and unique web name? Try .AM

A great fit if your website is meant for people in Armenia. The name feels familiar, adds local relevance, and keeps your web address clear and purposeful. Whether it’s for business, content, or community, a .am domain name helps you connect with the right audience.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Show your Armenian presence with .AM

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

The .am domain is the country code top-level domain for Armenia. It’s often used by Armenian businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to represent their connection to the country online.

Yes, you don’t have to live in Armenia to register a .am domain. It’s open to anyone around the world, which makes it a flexible choice for both local use and creative branding.

Besides representing Armenian websites, .am domains are sometimes used for creative branding, like audio or radio-related sites. That’s because “AM” is also a common abbreviation for amplitude modulation and morning time slots.

If you have a business in Armenia, serve an Armenian audience, or want to build a strong local presence, a .am domain makes perfect sense. It’s also worth considering if you want a short, unique domain that stands out globally.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.