REGISTER YOUR .ARCHI DOMAIN

Buy a .ARCHI domain

Build your digital space with a .archi foundation

Reserve your .ARCHI name and show what you can build

Great .archi names are ready when you are. Choose one that reflects your approach and stays easy to remember. The right name gives your work a professional presence from the very first visit.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why do architecture firms and designers choose a .ARCHI domain?

If you’re an architect or on your way to becoming one, this domain was made for you. A .archi gives your site a professional edge and lets clients know they’re in the right place. Clean, credible, and just the right fit.

Register Your Domain

Start designing with your .ARCHI

Frequently asked questions

The .archi domain is designed for the architecture community. It’s a great option for licensed architects, architecture firms, professional bodies, schools, and anyone whose work revolves around the field.

Designed with architects in mind, .archi is available for anyone building in the space. You can register it directly with us with no paperwork needed.

A .archi domain tells people what you do before they even land on your site. It adds a layer of professionalism, makes your work easier to find, and helps your site stand out from general domains like .com.

Yes, it can. A domain like .archi shows visitors that your site is tied directly to the architecture industry. It helps you look more credible, focused, and professional — especially when clients are comparing you to others online.

