Bring your Austrian brand to life with a bold .AT domain name
Pick a .at domain and put your brand in the right place. A simple, local name makes you easier to find and easier to remember, especially when your audience is close to home.
The .at domain is Austria’s official country code. It’s mostly used by people, businesses, and organizations that want to show a strong connection to Austria online.
A .at domain works well for anyone based in Austria or focused on the Austrian market. It’s a great fit for local shops, travel sites, service providers, or anyone looking to build trust with an Austrian audience.
Yes, you can. There are no location restrictions, so anyone can register one. Some people even use it creatively in domain names that end in “at” — like ch.at or don’t-wait.at.
It is. Visitors in Austria are familiar with it and often see it as more local and reliable than international alternatives. If your audience is in Austria, using a .at domain can make your site feel more relatable and trustworthy.