Say it loud. Say it clear. Say it with .be.

Let .BE speak for you

The smartest .be names are still up for grabs. Keep it short. Keep it personal. Use .be to say more with less—and make it stick.

How can a .BE domain boost your brand’s impact?

.be brings the power of simplicity. Born in Belgium, claimed worldwide, it’s sharp, clean, and built for brands that don’t need extra words to be remembered. If your name says it all, .be says it louder.

Frequently asked questions

Originally launched as Belgium’s country code, .be has grown into a flexible option for personal sites, brands, and campaigns that want a short, modern domain. It works just as well for local businesses as it does for creative wordplay and clean branding.

Yes, anyone can register a .be domain—no Belgian address or presence required. It’s popular globally for its simplicity and for creating clever phrases like “just.be” or “brave.be.”

Definitely. .be is short, memorable, and easy to shape into something meaningful. It’s a solid pick for portfolio sites, bio pages, or any online identity that benefits from a clean, personal touch.

Not directly. It helps boost your local relevance if your audience is in Belgium. It shows geographic intent and builds trust with Belgian users, which can improve click-through rates.

