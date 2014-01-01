Your opinions deserve their own domain with .reviews
If you’re building a review site, start with a domain name that’s clear, relevant, and easy to find. A .reviews domain helps communicate your purpose instantly—no guessing, no explaining. It keeps your name focused and gives your content the credibility it needs to stand out in a sea of opinions. Just like a good review needs to be clear and credible, your domain name should leave your readers no doubts.
The .reviews TLD launched in 2014 for opinion, feedback, and product or service evaluation websites. It was created to give businesses, bloggers, and platforms a space to publish user reviews, ratings, or expert insights. If your website creates reviews or collects customer testimonials, a .reviews domain instantly sets the expectation that it's the right place to find honest, helpful feedback.
A .reviews domain is a top-level domain (TLD) designed for websites focused on reviews, ratings, and customer feedback. It immediately explains that the site contains opinion-based or evaluative content.
The .reviews domain is ideal for bloggers, businesses, content creators, and platforms that publish product reviews, service ratings, testimonials, or expert comparisons.
While domain extensions don't directly impact your site's SEO, it can help build trust among users. Once your site matches their search intent, more chances of clicks you get, which eventually helps your site's perfomance.
The .reviews domain was launched in 2014 as part of ICANN’s program to expand domain name options and create industry-specific web addresses.