How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

Register your .BET domain

Buy a .BET website with Network Solutions

Game on. Get your .bet domain today.

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Snap up your winning .BET

The best .bet domains are still up for grabs. Pick a name that hits fast and pulls clicks. In high-stakes spaces like betting and crypto, you need a domain that plays to win.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Is .BET your winning move?

.bet was built for businesses that deal in risk, reward, and real money. It’s made for betting sites, gaming platforms, and crypto projects that play to win. If you’re in the game, .bet takes you straight to the action—loud, clear, and ready to compete.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Take a chance with .BET

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

.bet is built for anything involving risk, reward, or competition. It’s a natural fit for sportsbooks, casino apps, prediction markets, and even crypto gaming platforms. If your brand plays to win, this is your domain.

Operators, developers, and creators in the betting and gaming space. That includes online casinos, fantasy leagues, esports platforms, and content creators who cover the industry. If your audience loves the thrill of the outcome, .bet speaks their language.

Yes. A .bet domain makes it clear what your site is about before the user even clicks. That kind of clarity builds credibility, especially in an industry where trust can make or break conversions.

No, but having a clear and relevant domain name can build trust and encourage more people to click your site in search results. When your domain aligns with user intent, it can increase click-throughs and reduce bounce rates—both strong SEO signals.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.