Power your next ride with a .bike domain
Top .bike domains are still up for grabs. Go fast, ride hard, and claim a name built for speed, grit, and everything on two wheels.
.bike is made for cyclists, bike shops, brands, and communities that live on two wheels. Whether you're selling gear, offering tours, or sharing the ride, a .bike domain connects you to people who move like you do. It speaks your language and rides straight into memory.
A .bike domain signals you're part of the cycling world. It’s a smart, industry-specific choice that makes your site instantly relevant to riders, shops, and cycling communities.
Anyone with a connection to cycling can claim a .bike domain. It's open to individuals, brands, shops, and groups who want to be recognized in the biking space.
Not directly. A .bike domain tells users what your site is about which can attract the right audience and encourage more clicks.
A .bike domain places your site firmly within the cycling niche and helps you build a strong, focused brand. Most importantly, it connects you with the right audience—riders, shops, and cycling communities.