Bring your Polish brand to life
If you're targeting Polish customers, a .pl domain shows you're here to do business. It's great for local shops, service providers, and emerging brands bringing new ideas to the ever-growing Polish market.
.pl is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Poland.
Registration is open to anyone even if you're not Polish, though it's primarily used by Polish businesses or individuals.
Yes, such as .com.pl, .net.pl, and .org.pl, for various organizational types.
No, the extension itself doesn't boost SEO. However, its relevance can enhance click-through rates especially from locals.