Your voice. Your work. Your .BIO.

Make your name the message. Whether you’re building a personal brand, publishing research, or launching a wellness site, .bio keeps it all about you.

Why is .BIO the domain for experts and creators?

.bio is made for people and brands with something to say. Perfect for creators, researchers, and wellness leaders, it makes your identity the headline. It’s short, memorable, and built to keep the focus on you.

Stand for more with .BIO

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .bio domain gives you a name that speaks your purpose. It’s popular among scientists, eco-friendly brands, and creators who want to highlight what they do or what they stand for—whether it's biology, sustainability, or a personal story worth sharing.

Anyone can register a .bio domain. There are no special requirements unless you're using it for organic farming, food, or agriculture. In that case, your content must follow the organic principles set by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM).

The .bio domain is flexible enough to serve many purposes. It's often used by researchers and science-driven organizations working in biotechnology and the biological sciences. Brands that focus on organic products or sustainable living also use it to show their values upfront. For individuals, it’s a great choice for personal websites, especially those centered on bios or creative portfolios. It also fits well with environmental initiatives that aim to promote conservation and ecological awareness.

A .bio domain doesn’t directly affect rankings, but it can still support your SEO strategy. It gives users a clear idea of what to expect, which can lead to better click-through rates and stronger engagement. That kind of relevance can improve how your site performs in search results over time.

