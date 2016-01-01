How can we help you today?
Post loud. Claim your .BLOG.

The boldest names are still out there. Lock in a .blog that turns heads, builds your voice, and keeps your content in play.

Why go with .BLOG for your content?

.blog is for creators who don’t wait for permission. It’s your space to post loud, build fast, and own every word. If you’ve got something to say, this is where you say it.

Start writing with your .BLOG

Frequently asked questions

A .blog domain instantly tells people you’ve got something to say. It’s built for bloggers, creators, and brands that lead with content. Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, introduced it in 2016 to give content-driven sites a clear identity.

Anyone can register a .blog domain. There are no special requirements, and it’s open to individuals, businesses, and organizations around the world.

A .blog anchors your content around a clear message. It gives your site a clear focus, helps your name stick, and attracts readers who want ideas, not just products. It’s a signal that your voice matters.

Yes. A .blog domain is a smart way to build your personal brand through content. It gives you a dedicated space to share insights, showcase your expertise, and connect with an audience. The domain itself signals authenticity and helps position you as a voice in your niche.

