Color your brand fearless with .blue

Get the .BLUE name that adds style and edge

Your boldest .blue name hasn’t been claimed yet. Pick one that adds punch, personality, and just the right edge to your brand.

Why choose .BLUE if you’re not here to blend in?

.blue adds personality to your name. It’s modern, unexpected, and built for brands, creators, and projects that refuse to blend in.

Why Network Solutions?

Established
in 1979

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

Live Technical
Support

Add a splash of color with .BLUE

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

A .blue domain adds color to your brand. It’s a bold choice for businesses, creators, and causes that want to make a calm, trustworthy, or tech-forward impression. If blue is part of your story, this domain gives you a modern and memorable way to show it online.

Anyone with a name and a purpose can claim a .blue domain. There are no restrictions, so whether you're launching a brand, running a cause, or just love the color, it’s yours for the taking.

A .blue domain makes your brand pop with meaning. It taps into the power of color—trust, calm, innovation—and helps your site stand out before visitors even land on the page.

You don’t need special permission to register a .blue domain. Just keep your name between 1 and 63 characters, use only letters, numbers, or hyphens, and avoid special characters or starting and ending with a hyphen.

