Color your brand fearless with .blue
Your boldest .blue name hasn’t been claimed yet. Pick one that adds punch, personality, and just the right edge to your brand.
A .blue domain adds color to your brand. It’s a bold choice for businesses, creators, and causes that want to make a calm, trustworthy, or tech-forward impression. If blue is part of your story, this domain gives you a modern and memorable way to show it online.
Anyone with a name and a purpose can claim a .blue domain. There are no restrictions, so whether you're launching a brand, running a cause, or just love the color, it’s yours for the taking.
A .blue domain makes your brand pop with meaning. It taps into the power of color—trust, calm, innovation—and helps your site stand out before visitors even land on the page.
You don’t need special permission to register a .blue domain. Just keep your name between 1 and 63 characters, use only letters, numbers, or hyphens, and avoid special characters or starting and ending with a hyphen.