Make profits with a .trade domain
If you're here to get your money's worth, your .trade domain can help. Whether you're brokering or showcasing, it shows you're serious with business.
A .trade domain establishes trust among users searching for trade-related services or products, since it directly tells the business's focus.
There are no specific restrictions for registering a .trade domain. Anyone can register one on a first-come, first-served basis.
A .trade domain is ideal in commerce, finance, and trading industries. This includes import/export companies, wholesalers, and eCommerce platforms.
Domain extensions don’t directly affect your search ranking. However, having a clear and relevant domain name can build trust and encourage more people to click your site in search results.